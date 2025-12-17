CNCF Welcomes 12 New Silver Members Emphasizing a Growing Need for Observability and Automation

New global members join CNCF to strengthen community contributions in observability, cloud infrastructure, and cloud native AI

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®) , which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the addition of 12 new Silver Members, reinforcing the continued momentum of cloud native adoption across industries and further strengthening the foundation's global community.

According to CNCF's latest State of Cloud Native Development report, more than 15 million developers now use cloud native technologies, with backend and DevOps professionals leading adoption at 58%. As enterprises shift toward hybrid, multi-cloud, and distributed infrastructure strategies, cloud native tooling has become foundational for scaling systems, reducing operational costs, and supporting AI workloads. By joining CNCF, these companies gain access to a global ecosystem where they can shape emerging standards, collaborate on open source innovation, and meet the increasing demand for reliable, cost-efficient infrastructure.

"The continued expansion of our Silver Member community underscores the growing importance of cloud native technologies in shaping the future of infrastructure," said Jonathan Bryce, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). "These new members bring deep expertise in areas like observability, cloud native AI, and cloud infrastructure. They reflect a growing need to automate and secure cloud native platforms, while keeping cost and complexity under control. We're excited to collaborate with them and advance our mission to make cloud native more accessible and sustainable for all."

CNCF Silver Members receive various benefits valued at over $300,000 USD. These benefits include training and educational subscriptions, event sponsorship discounts, access to The Linux Foundation 's legal resources, opportunities to join project working groups , and more .

New Silver Members

The following organizations have recently joined CNCF as Silver Members:

ClickHouse is a high-performance, column-oriented SQL database management system for online analytical processing (OLAP). It is available as both an open source software and a cloud offering.

is a high-performance, column-oriented SQL database management system for online analytical processing (OLAP). It is available as both an open source software and a cloud offering. Confluentis Consulting , founded two and a half years ago, is a cloud-agnostic firm specializing in cost optimization, DevOps, and solution design. We focus on building innovative solutions that stay current with today's platform engineering needs and intelligent DevOps automation practices. Our expertise spans Kubernetes and a broad range of cloud services, enabling organizations to run scalable, efficient, and resilient systems. By combining innovation with practical execution, we help teams adapt quickly to evolving technology landscapes.

, founded two and a half years ago, is a cloud-agnostic firm specializing in cost optimization, DevOps, and solution design. We focus on building innovative solutions that stay current with today's platform engineering needs and intelligent DevOps automation practices. Our expertise spans Kubernetes and a broad range of cloud services, enabling organizations to run scalable, efficient, and resilient systems. By combining innovation with practical execution, we help teams adapt quickly to evolving technology landscapes. CUE Labs , the company behind the open source project CUE, is building a configuration control plane to turn enterprise configuration from a source of risk into a source of reliability.

, the company behind the open source project CUE, is building a configuration control plane to turn enterprise configuration from a source of risk into a source of reliability. Excellion Sdn Bhd is a Malaysia-based Specialised System Integrator (SSI) designing secure, cloud native infrastructure through Enterprise Kubernetes, advanced observability, and AI-driven engineering. We champion Malaysia's digital sovereignty by enabling public and private enterprises to adopt resilient, open-standard architectures for their mission-critical projects & implementations, essential to the nation's digital ecosystem.

is a Malaysia-based Specialised System Integrator (SSI) designing secure, cloud native infrastructure through Enterprise Kubernetes, advanced observability, and AI-driven engineering. We champion Malaysia's digital sovereignty by enabling public and private enterprises to adopt resilient, open-standard architectures for their mission-critical projects & implementations, essential to the nation's digital ecosystem. Grepr is an observability data platform that cuts monitoring costs by over 90%. It sits between data agents and observability tools, filtering noisy logs, aggregating patterns, and storing raw data in a low-cost Iceberg data lake. During incidents, Grepr backfills data instantly for faster troubleshooting.

is an observability data platform that cuts monitoring costs by over 90%. It sits between data agents and observability tools, filtering noisy logs, aggregating patterns, and storing raw data in a low-cost Iceberg data lake. During incidents, Grepr backfills data instantly for faster troubleshooting. Hunter Strategy LLC is a HUBZone-certified company specializing in DevSecOps, platform engineering, SOC operations, threat hunting, and cloud-native development for federal and commercial clients. Hunter provides Kubernetes expertise across on-prem, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments, enabling secure infrastructure deployments for the Department of Defense and Federal agencies.

is a HUBZone-certified company specializing in DevSecOps, platform engineering, SOC operations, threat hunting, and cloud-native development for federal and commercial clients. Hunter provides Kubernetes expertise across on-prem, AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud environments, enabling secure infrastructure deployments for the Department of Defense and Federal agencies. kt cloud operates Korea's largest cloud and AI data center infrastructure, delivering comprehensive end-to-end services that cover everything customers need — from data centers to cloud platforms. Building on more than 20 years of operational expertise and the nation's first public cloud experience, kt cloud provides a reliable and scalable cloud platform designed for the age of AI. By combining dedicated engineering expertise, open source innovation, and an AI-native architecture, kt cloud empowers industries to achieve stable and sustainable digital transformation.

operates Korea's largest cloud and AI data center infrastructure, delivering comprehensive end-to-end services that cover everything customers need — from data centers to cloud platforms. Building on more than 20 years of operational expertise and the nation's first public cloud experience, kt cloud provides a reliable and scalable cloud platform designed for the age of AI. By combining dedicated engineering expertise, open source innovation, and an AI-native architecture, kt cloud empowers industries to achieve stable and sustainable digital transformation. Openpaya is a cloud computing company that builds and operates global cloud infrastructure. The company provides reliable compute, storage, DNS, and networking platforms that support developers, enterprises, and emerging technology workloads.

is a cloud computing company that builds and operates global cloud infrastructure. The company provides reliable compute, storage, DNS, and networking platforms that support developers, enterprises, and emerging technology workloads. pgEdge provides 100% open source enterprise PostgreSQL built on fully standard, unforked Postgres for both non-distributed and distributed applications to achieve high availability and reduce data latency. The platform supports deployment across VMs, bare metal, containers (Docker, Docker Swarm, OpenShift), Cloud (self-hosted or fully managed), and Kubernetes (using CloudNativePG operator and Helm charts), with distributed deployments leveraging an open source extension for multi-master logical replication that enables simultaneous read and write operations across geographically distributed nodes with automated conflict resolution.

provides 100% open source enterprise PostgreSQL built on fully standard, unforked Postgres for both non-distributed and distributed applications to achieve high availability and reduce data latency. The platform supports deployment across VMs, bare metal, containers (Docker, Docker Swarm, OpenShift), Cloud (self-hosted or fully managed), and Kubernetes (using CloudNativePG operator and Helm charts), with distributed deployments leveraging an open source extension for multi-master logical replication that enables simultaneous read and write operations across geographically distributed nodes with automated conflict resolution. Yonder is a technology partner specialized in software development, digital transformation and cloud-enabled innovation, helping enterprises and vertical businesses create future-proof solutions that reduce complexity and enhance efficiency. Founded in 1993, Yonder leverages decades of experience and industry expertise to deliver innovative digital solutions across diverse sectors. With a focus on long-term partnerships, Yonder combines technical expertise with a deep understanding of business needs to ensure sustainable growth and operational improvements.

About the Newest End User Members

CNCF also welcomes several new Silver End User Members, organizations that actively leverage cloud native technologies to drive digital transformation:

Block builds technology to increase access to the global economy.

builds technology to increase access to the global economy. CoBank , rural America's cooperative bank, is one of the largest private providers of credit to the rural economy. CoBank has a mission to serve agriculture and rural communities, where our customers provide the critical lifeline services rural communities depend on—food, water, energy and communications.

To learn more about becoming a Silver Member, visit: https://www.cncf.io/about/join/silver

