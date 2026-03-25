CNCF Welcomes 21 New Silver Members As Global Demand Surges for Observability, AI, and Secure Cloud Native Infrastructure

New global members join CNCF reflecting the rise of enterprise demand for scalable, cost-efficient cloud native technologies

AMSTERDAM, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KUBECON + CLOUDNATIVECON EUROPE -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the addition of 21 new Silver Members, Silver End Users, and Non-Profit members, reinforcing the continued momentum of cloud native adoption across industries and further strengthening and expanding the foundation's global community.

According to CNCF's 2025 Annual Cloud Native Survey, 98% of organizations have adopted cloud native techniques, with 82% running Kubernetes in production. Cloud native technologies have become critical for managing complexity, improving efficiency, and powering modern workloads such as AI. As these technologies become more crucial to enterprise infrastructure, the need for shared best practices and community-driven innovation has never been greater. Joining CNCF enables companies to connect with a global community to seek support defining open standards, to contribute to collaborative innovation, and to build reliable, cost-effective infrastructure.

"Our newest members highlight the growing diversity of the cloud native ecosystem and the important role of observability, security, and AI-ready infrastructure in today's enterprise stack," said Jonathan Bryce, executive director of the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF). "As AI moves from training to production, there's an opportunity to run smaller, specialized models that are more secure and reliable. This is where cloud native infrastructure excels. These new members bring fresh energy and real-world solutions to help the community meet this challenge."

New Silver Members

The following organizations have recently joined CNCF as Silver Members:

AgentField provides open source backend infrastructure for autonomous AI agents, giving each agent a cryptographic identity and producing tamper-proof audit trails for every action. The platform enables organizations to scale AI agent deployments with built-in governance, observability, and verifiable accountability.

Aikido Security is a developer-focused security platform that combines code scanning, cloud security, runtime protection, and attack testing in a single product. It's designed to fit into everyday development workflows by reducing alert noise, suggesting fixes, and helping teams identify and test security issues earlier in the software lifecycle.

Axmos is a cloud native professional services firm and Google Cloud Premier Partner specializing in infrastructure modernization, AI, data analytics, and FinOps. Founded by former Google and AWS engineers, the company delivers technical consulting and managed operations to help enterprises optimize and scale complex cloud environments.

Better Stack is an eBPF-powered, OpenTelemetry-native observability and incident management platform used by more than 400,000 developers, unifying uptime monitoring, logging, tracing, error tracking, and on-call scheduling into a single stack.

Ciroos is an AI SRE Teammate that helps enterprise production operation teams act with confidence as complexity and change scale. By building trusted operational understanding across systems, tools, and teams—without centralizing data—Ciroos enables faster root cause clarity, fewer repeat incidents, expanded operational capacity, and reliability that compounds over time.

EIDP is a Kubernetes-native Internal Developer Platform built around GitOps, environment management and cloud independence for running sovereign application platforms on European infrastructure. It provides standardized self-service for application delivery while enforcing centralized security, compliance, and operational governance.

ElastiFlow brings network observability to OpenTelemetry, providing ops teams with real-time network insights correlated with application performance in the dashboards they already use.

Hush Security introduces a security platform that prevents non-human identity, secrets, and agentic AI risks by continuously monitoring your NHIs, strengthening posture and adopting identity-based access.

Hydrolix is a real-time data platform for ingesting and querying high-volume log data at massive scale. Hydrolix delivers sub-second query performance on terabytes to petabytes of data with multi-year retention through high-compression columnar storage, enabling full-fidelity analysis of CDN logs, application telemetry, and bot traffic without sampling or aggregation.

Keymate helps teams enforce secure, scalable, and context-aware access decisions—without rewriting their identity stack. It adds fine-grained authorization, tenant-aware isolation, risk-adaptive control, and policy observability directly into existing Keycloak setup.

Midships is bringing Keycloak to the world as a production-ready, bank-grade IAM platform, delivered and operated with the rigour of modern DevSecOps and SRE practices.

OllyGarden, founded by OpenTelemetry contributors, builds tools that autonomously identify and fix bad telemetry — from bloated instrumentation and PII leaks to best-practice violations — helping organizations improve pipeline efficiency and reduce observability costs.

Shipfox makes GitHub Actions up to 2x faster with full CI visibility.

Wand is a Kubernetes optimization platform that autonomously manages compute resources to maintain stable, highly utilized, and cost-efficient nodes. It replaces per-workload right-sizing with cluster-level optimization across workloads.

YugabyteDB is a PostgreSQL-compatible distributed database designed to power mission-critical workloads and deliver resilience, scale, and a unified data foundation for AI workloads.

ZenML is an open source Python framework for running ML and AI workflows on Kubernetes. It abstracts the underlying orchestrator so platform teams can standardize pipeline development without coupling to a single backend.

About the Newest End User Members

CNCF also welcomes four new Silver End User Members, that actively leverages cloud native technologies to drive digital transformation and experiences:

Cloud Native Texas is a small non-profit run by volunteers and organizers of KCD (Kubernetes Community Days) Texas and local community events. Join us on May 15th, 2026 in Austin, TX, more details at kcdtexas.org.

Docusign is an Intelligent Agreement Management company that helps organizations create, commit to, and manage their contracts.

Uber is a technology company whose mission is to reimagine the way the world moves for the better. Our technology helps us develop and maintain multisided platforms that match consumers looking for rides and independent providers of ride services, as well as with other forms of transportation, including public transit, bikes, and scooters.

Ziax operates and supports large-scale gaming experiences, hosting millions of players each month on cloud native infrastructure purpose-built for gaming workloads. Originally founded as CubeCraft Games, Ziax has evolved to support multiple game studios, running entertainment experiences across a variety of titles, including Minecraft.

About the Newest Non-Profit Members

CNCF is proud to welcome a new non-profit organization that supports open source collaboration and the advancement of cloud native technologies:

LPI-Japan is a non-profit organization that promotes the development and skill recognition of IT professionals through certification exams in open technologies such as Linux. In addition to providing certification programs, it contributes to the growth of a sustainable IT talent ecosystem through community activities and educational support.

CNCF Silver Members receive various benefits valued at over $300,000 USD. These benefits include training and educational subscriptions, event sponsorship discounts, access to The Linux Foundation's legal resources, opportunities to join project working groups, and more.

To learn more about becoming a Silver Member, visit: https://www.cncf.io/about/join/silver

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

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SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation