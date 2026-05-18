CNCF Welcomes CVS Health as a Platinum Member To Expand Cloud Native Collaboration

CVS Health strengthens commitment to secure healthcare and modernization efforts further reducing engineering complexity

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced that CVS Health will contribute its expertise in modernizing infrastructure to the cloud native community through its CNCF platinum membership.

CVS Health has optimized its technology stack to better serve patients. Today, the company maintains an extensive cloud native presence within CVS.com, and much of its retail infrastructure is powered by Kubernetes and Istio to provide a trusted service to millions of consumers.

"CVS Health demonstrates the growing reach of the open source cloud native standard across industries," said Jonathan Bryce, executive director, CNCF. "Their experience as a large-scale operator is invaluable in helping us maintain velocity and ensuring our projects are resilient for the largest compute workloads."

By becoming a platinum member, CVS Health will now serve on the CNCF governing board. In this role, the company helps guide the strategic and financial path of the cloud native ecosystem. By joining a community of over 800 members, the organization has deepened its commitment to the long-term development of open source technologies.

"At CVS Health, every interaction — a prescription refill, a benefits question, a clinical visit — has to earn consumer trust," said Jim Beyers, VP of enterprise developer experience, CVS Health. "CNCF's vendor-neutral ecosystem gives us the open foundation to build those experiences quickly, securely, and consistently across our enterprise, so our engineers can spend less time on plumbing and more time on what matters to the people we serve."

Leading cloud providers, enterprise software companies, and end users support CNCF, bringing together the industry's most influential developers, practitioners, and vendors. Platinum member organizations help shape the foundation and future of cloud native computing through active governance and long-term investment in the community's sustainable growth.

To learn more about the CNCF community, explore the complete directory of members and find details regarding CNCF membership at https://www.cncf.io/membership-hub/.

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

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SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation