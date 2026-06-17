CNCF Welcomes New Silver Members as Global Demand for Cloud Native Infrastructure Grows

New organizations join CNCF as enterprises expand Kubernetes adoption for platform engineering and AI workloads

MUMBAI, India, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KubeCon + CloudNativeCon India -- The Cloud Native Computing Foundation® (CNCF®), which builds sustainable ecosystems for cloud native software, today announced the addition of 14 new Silver Members, Silver End Users, and a Non-Profit Member showcasing the continued expansion of cloud native adoption and the increasing worldwide engagement within the CNCF ecosystem.

"98% of organizations have now adopted cloud native techniques, solidifying this ecosystem as the global standard for enterprise infrastructure," said Jonathan Bryce, executive director, CNCF. "Welcoming new members is proof that the work of our contributors is collectively defining the infrastructure of today and tomorrow across industries. As AI organizations actively join our ecosystem, it is a clear signal that cloud native technologies are vital to building and maintaining AI infrastructure"

The latest members represent a broad cross-section of the cloud native ecosystem, including platform engineering, AI infrastructure, managed Kubernetes services, financial technology and enterprise software. Their combined expertise reflects how organizations are building scalable, cloud native platforms to support modern applications and AI workloads.

New Silver Members

The following organizations have recently joined CNCF as Silver Members:

Actualyze AI is designing and building solutions that enable organizations to govern, manage, and scale AI across teams, models and providers with confidence. We are bringing the same rigor that defined cloud and platform engineering to the challenge of making AI production-ready at enterprise scale.

Amoniac OÜ specializes in platform engineering, Kubernetes-driven infrastructure and internal developer platforms.

Breqwatr is a Canadian company providing managed OpenStack, Ceph and Kubernetes. Services are delivered as both public cloud and customer-operated private clouds.

cloudscale.ch is a Swiss IaaS provider with a strong focus on digital sovereignty and open source. cloudscale integrates directly with Kubernetes via CSI, CCM, and CAPI to simplify cluster deployment and operations.

Fongcon Technology is a Taiwan-based provider of AI and high-performance computing infrastructure, with experience in NVIDIA GPU systems and related technologies. The company also provides Kubernetes-based platform services, supporting enterprise deployment and operation of AI and cloud-native applications.

InfrOS enhances infrastructure and the platform development lifecycle. With InfrOS, architecture design is validated and benchmarked before and continuously after deployment, to get clarity on budget, performance, resilience and compliance.

Nimtech is a Norwegian IT consulting firm of specialists focused on platform engineering and systems development. We help organizations design and implement scalable, cloud native infrastructure grounded in CNCF technologies.

Raydian Cloud is a managed services provider (MSP) that delivers infrastructure planning, implementation, and Day 1 & Day 2 operational support for AI and Kubernetes environments—including GPU-backed server infrastructure. Raydian Cloud operates across leading cloud and Kubernetes platforms, with deep expertise in Rafay Systems, helping customers build, deploy and run production-grade AI and containerized workloads. Raydian Cloud works with managed cloud providers (MCPs) and neocloud providers globally to deploy and operate secure, reliable, production-scale AI and Kubernetes environments.

Solanica provides an enterprise-grade distribution of OpenEverest, a Kubernetes-native control plane for automated database provisioning and lifecycle management across multiple engines. The platform enables self-service, private DBaaS by abstracting the complexity of managing disparate database operators into a unified API and UI.

SourceFuse AI is a 20-year-old AI-native digital and product engineering company that helps enterprises build, modernize and operate cloud native software, data and AI platforms using open source and cloud native technologies. Its work spans microservices, DevOps automation, cloud modernization, AI-powered product development, legacy modernization, data and AI solutions and AIOps-enabled managed services.

Vijil provides a platform designed to measure and improve the reliability, security and safety of AI agents across their lifecycle: evaluation before deployment, protection during production and continuous improvement based on real-world behavior.

New End User Members

CNCF welcomes two new Silver End User Members, using cloud native technologies to enhance app-building and banking experiences:

Lovable is a platform that empowers anyone to build full-stack apps and websites by chatting with AI. Lovable-built sites and apps draw more than 600 million visits every month, with leading enterprises like HubSpot, Microsoft and Uber relying on the platform.

Teciem is a global provider of front-to-back treasury and capital markets software solutions, serving banks and financial institutions of all sizes. Teciem delivers award-winning solutions for trading lifecycle and risk management, helping clients to operate seamlessly across asset classes and global markets. Built on decades of domain expertise, Teciem solutions are trusted by more than 340 financial institutions (and many of their subsidiaries) worldwide, including a majority of the top 100 global banks.

Non-Profit Member

CNCF is proud to welcome a new non-profit organization that is helping advance cloud native:

The Erlang Ecosystem Foundation houses Elixir, Erlang and Gleam which are languages and libraries for building scalable, distributed applications in a cloud native environment.

CNCF Silver Members receive benefits valued at over $300,000 USD. These benefits include event sponsorship discounts to events such as KubeCon + CloudNativeCon, opportunities to join project working groups, access to the Linux Foundation's legal resources, training and educational subscriptions, and more.

To learn more about becoming a Silver Member, visit: https://www.cncf.io/about/join/silver

About Cloud Native Computing Foundation

Cloud native computing empowers organizations to build and run scalable applications with an open source software stack in public, private, and hybrid clouds. The Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) hosts critical components of the global technology infrastructure, including Kubernetes, Prometheus, and Envoy. CNCF brings together the industry's top developers, end users, and vendors and runs the largest open source developer conferences in the world. Supported by nearly 800 members, including the world's largest cloud computing and software companies, as well as over 200 innovative startups, CNCF is part of the nonprofit Linux Foundation. For more information, please visit www.cncf.io.

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SOURCE Cloud Native Computing Foundation