CND Life Sciences Adds Biopharma Veteran to Its Board

PHOENIX, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CND Life Sciences, Inc., an innovative medical diagnostics company pioneering the detection and visualization of abnormal proteins in cutaneous nerve fibers, today announced the appointment of Enrique Carrazana, MD, to its board of directors. Dr. Carrazana is a Harvard trained neurologist with two decades of experience in executive roles within the biopharmaceutical industry in addition to his significant time in clinical practice, academic research and teaching.

"We are very pleased to have Dr. Carrazana join the board of CND Life Sciences as an independent director to help guide our continued growth," said Rick Morello, President and Chief Executive Officer, CND Life Sciences. "Dr. Carrazana has spent his career developing an array of novel treatments for challenging neurological disorders while having a clear appreciation for the needs of patients and the clinicians who care for them in real world practice."

Dr. Carrazana currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer of Neurelis, a San Diego-based biotech company focused on novel treatments for epilepsy and related disorders. He previously served for four years as Chief Medical Officer of Acorda Therapeutics and spent 10 years at Novartis in a variety of roles including as Vice President & Global Head, Development Franchise Established Medicines. Prior to his positions in the biopharmaceutical industry, Dr. Carrazana was a staff neurologist at the Neurologic Center of South Florida, Baptist Hospital, Miami Research Associates and served as Clinical Associate Professor of Neurology, University of Miami Miller School of Medicine. Dr. Carrazana graduated from Harvard Medical School and completed his residency at the Harvard-Longwood area Neurological Training Program while earning his fellowship in Clinical Neurophysiology/Epilepsy at Boston Children's Hospital. He has co-authored over 100 scientific publications across a wide range of topics in the neurology field.

"I am excited to join the board of CND Life Sciences and lend my experience in industry and as a practicing neurologist to help advance its important patient mission," said Dr. Carrazana. "CND is pioneering its Syn-One Test to help diagnose extremely challenging diseases like Parkinson's and dementia with Lewy bodies and is poised to develop other innovative technologies in the field of neurodegeneration for many years."

About CND Life Sciences and the Syn-One Test™

Founded in 2017, CND Life Sciences is dedicated to supporting the care of patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases and other related conditions. Operating a CLIA-certified laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona, CND launched the Syn-One Test as the world's first commercially available test to detect and visualize the presence of abnormal, misfolded alpha-synuclein located in cutaneous nerve fibers. The test, which analyzes small skin biopsies collected conveniently from the patient in a physician's office, serves as an accurate diagnostic confirmation of a synucleinopathy. The Syn-One Test leverages a decade of published science from leading academic institutions in multiple countries and has demonstrated high levels of sensitivity and specificity. The company has research collaborations with multiple biopharmaceutical companies and in 2020 was awarded a prestigious NIH SBIR award to advance the validation and clinical utility of its Syn-One Test. For more information visit www.cndlifesciences.com.

Disclosure: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44NS117214. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

