CND LIFE SCIENCES ADDS TWO ACCOMPLISHED PATHOLOGISTS TO LEADERSHIP TEAM

Will Advance the Company's Technology Designed to Aid the Diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease and Other Neurological Disorders

PHOENIX, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CND Life Sciences, Inc. (www.cndlifesciences.com), an innovative medical diagnostics company pioneering the detection, visualization, and quantification of protein deposition in cutaneous nerve fibers, has added two senior pathologists to its core team, Dr. Janine Feng, MD and Dr. Dana Haydel, MD.

Dr. Feng, who is also serving as CND's Medical Director, is an anatomic and clinical board-certified pathologist who attended NYU School of Medicine and performed residency training at the University of Arizona. She has practiced pathology in both private and academic settings. Prior to starting at CND, she worked as a pathologist at Roche Tissue Diagnostics (formerly Ventana Medical Systems) for 17 years.

"CND is the first commercial laboratory to offer a test that detects synucleinopathies in the skin," said Dr. Feng. "I look forward to exploring ways to apply our technology to many other neurodegenerative conditions. In addition to pioneering diagnostic technologies, my goal is for CND to play a role in clinical trials as researchers study potentially disease-modifying therapies."

Dr. Haydel is a board-certified pathologist with anatomic and clinical specialty training from UC Irvine. She also completed subspecialty fellowship training in pediatric pathology from Children's Hospital Los Angeles and in dermatopathology from UCLA. She also earned a Master of Science in Human Genetics from Tulane University.

"I am very excited to help advance this new medical technology at an early stage of the company," said Dr. Haydel. "And, what's so exciting is that CND's technology gives physicians and patients critical information that they could not access before. For challenging neurological disorders, this information helps provide answers for patients and families with greater diagnostic clarity and confidence. That's powerful."

"The expertise Dr. Feng and Dr. Haydel bring to CND will allow us to propel our core business forward as we continue to expand our diagnostic testing capabilities in new directions through research programs and collaborations with biopharma and other organizations," said Todd Levine, MD, Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder of CND Life Sciences. "We are thrilled to welcome these accomplished pathologists to our team and are confident that their expertise will be key to our growth as we build upon the success of the Syn-One Test®."

About CND Life Sciences and the Syn-One Test®

Founded in 2017, CND Life Sciences is dedicated to supporting the care of patients facing the potential diagnosis of a neurodegenerative disease and other neurological conditions. Operating a CLIA-certified laboratory in Phoenix, Arizona, CND launched the Syn-One Test as the world's first commercially available test to detect, visualize, and quantify misfolded alpha-synuclein located in cutaneous nerve fibers. The test, which analyzes small skin biopsies collected conveniently from the patient in a physician's office, aids in the diagnosis of a synucleinopathy including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, and pure autonomic failure. The Syn-One Test leverages a decade of published science from leading academic institutions in multiple countries and has demonstrated over 95% sensitivity and specificity. The company has research collaborations with multiple biopharmaceutical companies and has been awarded two prestigious NIH SBIR awards to advance the validation and clinical utility of its Syn-One Test. For more information visit www.cndlifesciences.com.

Disclosure: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke of the National Institutes of Health under Award Numbers R44NS117214 and R44AG076072. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

