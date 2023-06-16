CND Life Sciences Receives Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CND Life Sciences, a medical technology company pioneering the development of skin-based tests to help clinicians diagnose neurodegenerative diseases and other neurologic disorders, has been awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality in important ways so that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

Ronald J. Paler, MD, CND's Chief Pathologist and Medical Director, was advised of this recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. CND is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide.

"As an innovative and growing anatomic pathology laboratory, CND is committed to the highest level of quality to meet our patient mission," said Dr. Paler. "We are proud to attain accreditation from the College of American Pathologists and look forward to driving continuous quality programs well into the future."

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standards of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, staff competency, equipment, facilities, safety program and records, and overall management. These reviews help verify that the lab's activities reflect the most recent best practices and meet regulatory guidelines.

"Accreditation by the College of American Pathologists is an important milestone for CND," said Theresa Rosov, CND's Senior Quality Manager. "Meeting the CAP's rigorous laboratory performance standards reflects our dedication to quality processes and our commitment to patient care."

With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, CAP partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care.

About CND Life Sciences

CND Life Sciences is on a mission to help transform the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Operating a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Scottsdale, Arizona, CND launched the Syn-One Test in 2019 as the world's first commercially available test that detects and visualizes phosphorylated alpha-synuclein in cutaneous nerves with high accuracy to aid the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and related disorders. The company has scientific collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has been awarded three NIH SBIR grants to advance the clinical utility of the Syn-One Test. For more information visit www.cndlifesciences.com.

About the College of American Pathologists

As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org.

