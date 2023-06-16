CND Life Sciences Receives Accreditation from the College of American Pathologists

News provided by

CND Life Sciences

16 Jun, 2023, 11:52 ET

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CND Life Sciences, a medical technology company pioneering the development of skin-based tests to help clinicians diagnose neurodegenerative diseases and other neurologic disorders, has been awarded accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). Recognized for rigorous and robust standards, CAP accreditation elevates quality in important ways so that laboratories can contribute to improved patient outcomes.

Ronald J. Paler, MD, CND's Chief Pathologist and Medical Director, was advised of this recognition and congratulated for the excellence of the services being provided. CND is one of more than 8,000 CAP-accredited facilities worldwide. 

"As an innovative and growing anatomic pathology laboratory, CND is committed to the highest level of quality to meet our patient mission," said Dr. Paler. "We are proud to attain accreditation from the College of American Pathologists and look forward to driving continuous quality programs well into the future."

During the CAP accreditation process, designed to ensure the highest standards of care for all laboratory patients, inspectors examine the laboratory's records and quality control procedures. CAP inspectors also examine laboratory staff qualifications, staff competency, equipment, facilities, safety program and records, and overall management. These reviews help verify that the lab's activities reflect the most recent best practices and meet regulatory guidelines. 

"Accreditation by the College of American Pathologists is an important milestone for CND," said Theresa Rosov, CND's Senior Quality Manager. "Meeting the CAP's rigorous laboratory performance standards reflects our dedication to quality processes and our commitment to patient care."

With over 23,000 laboratory participants, in addition to accreditation, the CAP offers proficiency testing/external quality assessment (PT/EQA) programs, quality improvement tools, and protocols and guidelines to ensure excellence in all areas across the laboratory. Built on a foundation of pathologist expertise, CAP partners with laboratories worldwide to elevate the quality of laboratory medicine with best-in-class solutions designed to drive operational excellence, achieve diagnostic confidence, and ensure the best patient care.

About CND Life Sciences
CND Life Sciences is on a mission to help transform the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Operating a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Scottsdale, Arizona, CND launched the Syn-One Test in 2019 as the world's first commercially available test that detects and visualizes phosphorylated alpha-synuclein in cutaneous nerves with high accuracy to aid the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and related disorders. The company has scientific collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has been awarded three NIH SBIR grants to advance the clinical utility of the Syn-One Test. For more information visit www.cndlifesciences.com.

About the College of American Pathologists 
As the world's largest organization of board-certified pathologists and leading provider of laboratory accreditation and proficiency testing programs, the College of American Pathologists (CAP) serves patients, pathologists, and the public by fostering and advocating excellence in the practice of pathology and laboratory medicine worldwide. For more information, read the CAP Annual Report at cap.org

CONTACT:
Kendall Swanson
[email protected]com

SOURCE CND Life Sciences

Also from this source

CND Life Sciences' Syn-One Test® Detects Alpha-Synuclein in the Skin with High Sensitivity and Specificity in Patients with Parkinson's Disease and Related Disorders

CND Life Sciences Closes Series Seed 3 Round, Reaches $12.5 Million in Total Equity Raised

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.