CND Life Sciences Wins Prestigious Award as it Drives Innovation in Neurodiagnostics Field

News provided by

CND Life Sciences

16 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

Arizona Bioindustry Association Selects CND as a 2023 Fast Lane Honoree for Outstanding Achievements

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CND Life Sciences, a medical technology company pioneering the development of skin-based tests to help clinicians diagnose neurodegenerative diseases and other neurologic disorders, has been named a 2023 Fast Lane Honoree by the Arizona Bioindustry Association (AZBio). The award is given to a select few companies each year for achieving outstanding milestones in the previous 18 months.

"We are incredibly grateful for being honored with a 2023 AZBio Fast Lane Award," said CND Chief Medical Officer and Co-Founder, Dr. Todd Levine. "The award affirms our tremendous growth as a company as we serve clinicians and their patients who face the potential diagnosis of a neurodegenerative disease, and we are proud to pursue this important mission here in Arizona."

In the last 18 months, CND has registered several important advances for its business, including presenting results from an important NIH-supported clinical study demonstrating high accuracy of its groundbreaking Syn-One Test, which uses a simple skin biopsy to help clinicians diagnose Parkinson's disease and related disorders. Demonstrating over 95% sensitivity and specificity in the 30-site, prospective, blinded study, the Syn-One Test is now being used by nearly 1,000 neurologists nationally to aid in the diagnosis of these challenging, progressive neurological diseases.

"For the progress it is making in building a growing Arizona medical technology company, CND Life Sciences was very deserving of the 2023 AZBio Fast Lane Award," said Joan Koerber-Walker, President and CEO of AZBio. "We look forward to witnessing and supporting CND's continued innovation and impact in the field of neurodegenerative medicine."

AZBio supports the needs of Arizona's growing life science ecosystem by connecting those in the life science community, providing infrastructure support for growing businesses, building public awareness, and taking part in advocacy work. Arizona's bioscience industry employed 36,000 people across more than 2,900 businesses in 2021, and industry employment has grown at twice the rate of the US overall. 

About CND Life Sciences
CND Life Sciences is on a mission to help transform the diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. Operating a CLIA-certified and CAP-accredited laboratory in Scottsdale, Arizona, CND launched the Syn-One Test in 2019 as the world's first commercially available test that detects and visualizes phosphorylated alpha-synuclein in cutaneous nerves with high accuracy to aid the diagnosis of Parkinson's disease and related disorders. The company has scientific collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has been awarded three NIH SBIR grants to advance the clinical utility of the Syn-One Test. For more information visit www.cndlifesciences.com.

Disclosure: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health under Award Numbers R44NS117214, R44AG076072, and R44NS127696. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

Media Contact: Kendall Swanson, [email protected]

SOURCE CND Life Sciences

