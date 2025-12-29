CND-SA (Consolidated Strategic Advisors) retained as Strategic Advisor to MMMera, Inc. to strengthen Institutional Positioning Across Guillotine® and Digital IP Portfolio

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MMMera, Inc., a privately held intellectual property and digital brand development company, announced today that it has retained CND-SA (Consolidated Strategic Advisors) as strategic advisor to support institutional positioning, governance, and long-range execution planning across its portfolio, including the continued development of Guillotine®, its flagship electronic gaming property.

Guillotine® is a proprietary gaming IP developed within MMMera's broader creative portfolio. Built around interactive gameplay and narrative-driven mechanics, the platform reflects MMMera's commitment to developing original digital entertainment assets designed for scalable deployment and long-term franchise potential.

MMMera is led by Marcus Maximus Mera, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, whose creative work informs the conceptual foundation of the company's gaming and digital properties. MMMera's approach blends digital art, world-building, and interactive design, serving as the creative engine behind Guillotine® and related assets.

"This engagement with CND-SA marks an important step in professionalizing Guillotine® and MMMera's broader electronic gaming portfolio," said Mera. "I am excited to work with Karl Reeves and the CND-SA team as we continue strengthening our intellectual property strategy and establishing the institutional framework needed for scale while preserving the creative integrity of our work."

Under the engagement, CND-SA will advise MMMera on corporate strategy, governance, intellectual property structuring, and execution planning as the company advances Guillotine® and other electronic gaming initiatives.

"We are very pleased to be working with Marcus," said Karl Reeves, Chief Executive Officer of CND-SA. "Guillotine® represents a compelling example of artist-led original gaming IP. Our role is to help MMMera translate that creative foundation into an institutional-grade platform without diluting its originality."

MMMera, Inc. is a privately held company focused on the development, management, and strategic positioning of proprietary intellectual property, with concentration on electronic gaming and digital creative assets.

Guillotine® is an electronic gaming property developed within the MMMera portfolio as part of the company's artist-led approach to interactive digital entertainment.

CND-SA (Consolidated Strategic Advisors) is an independent strategic advisory firm providing founder-level counsel in complex corporate, intellectual property, and high-stakes strategic engagements.

