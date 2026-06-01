The industry leader in professional nail innovation debuts its next-generation Visible Light Lamp alongside a sweeping relaunch of its beloved SHELLAC™ franchise

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CND™, a global leader in professional nail innovation, announces the launch of its cutting-edge CND™ SHELLAC™ system, anchored by the debut of its new CND™ Visible Light Lamp, a next-generation advancement that does not use UV or LED light in the curing process. The launch also includes a relaunch of its popular SHELLAC™ franchise, featuring nearly 140+ high-performance shades in combination with ultra-fast GLIDE-OFF REMOVAL™ when used with Epic Smoothing Base, and refined, pro-first packaging.

CND™ Unveils New SHELLAC™ System, Defining the Future of Nail Technology

"As a salon owner, I hear every day what professionals and clients are looking for and it's performance without compromise," said Lynn Cote, CND™ Global Education Manager and Salon Owner. "With the relaunch of SHELLAC™, CND™ brings those needs to life, combining our history of innovation with real feedback from the behind the chair. The CND™ Visible Light Lamp eliminates traditional UV light curing, offering pros and clients a new approach to SHELLAC™ and introduces optional red light technology that clients will love, all designed to elevate the salon experience."

At the center of the relaunch is CND™'s most innovative lamp to date, featuring VISIBLE LIGHT TECHNOLOGY™, which provides a safe and gentle curing process without the use of UV/LED light. Unlike traditional lamps, it precisely cures CND products for service longevity without using UV/LED diodes. Visible light cures as effectively as UV light while delivering a complete cure necessary to assure proper adhesion, toughness, and wearability for all CND™ light-cured systems. The system also improves curing of highly opaque coatings, enhances depth of cure on high-viscosity light cure formulas, and helps reduce wrinkling in pigmented shades. The system continues to deliver key benefits, including 21-day wear, a fade-resistant finish, no nail damage when used with SHELLAC Epic Smoothing Base™, and support for natural nail integrity. An optional red light feature adds a spa-like element to the service experience. Designed for salon use, the cordless and rechargeable lamp includes a removable baseplate for pedicures, along with an ergonomic and stackable design.

To mark the relaunch of the franchise, CND™ is introducing six retro-inspired shades, alongside the return of 10 pro-favorite colors. The new system includes nearly 140+ shades, two base coats, and four top coats. It also debuts packaging enhancements tailored to nail professionals, including a larger 0.42-ounce bottle (68% more product as compared to the existing 0.25oz SHELLAC™ bottle) and front-facing shade labeling.

Available July 1, 2026 as a salon service nationwide. Visit the Salon Locator on CND.com to find SHELLAC™ Certified Pros. For Nail Professionals, visit the Distributor Locator on CND.com to purchase. Suggested price for in-salon services range from $45-$55 ($55-$65 with nail artistry) depending upon location. Hi-res images can be found here.

About CND™:

Founded in 1979, CND™ (Creative Nail Design, Inc.) is the global leader in professional nail products and services – including CND™ SHELLAC™ Gel Polish 14+ Day Nail Color. Deeply committed to advancing the nail care industry, CND™ devotes significant time and resources to product research and development, education, and customer support. Only CND™ delivers high performance nail color on the cutting edge of fashion and technology

SOURCE CND™