CNET Highlights Top Trends And Latest Technology At The First-Ever, All Digital CES For Consumers Around The Globe

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNET, the world's largest consumer tech media brand, will curate all the headlines from the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), giving its global audience unbiased, in-depth looks at the technology, services, trends and products with exclusive video hands-on looks at new products, interviews with top tech luminaries, and special reports covering significant trends of the year. Working entirely remotely for the first time, CNET's award-winning journalists will use their digital experience and expertise to help audiences navigate the virtual show, saving time and frustration. The CNET team will report on new tech products and developments, talk to industry leaders, engage with global brands, and highlight emerging trends that are expected to change the way we live, work and engage with each other.

CNET's daily live coverage of CES runs from January 11-14 and will be available at www.cnet.com/ces and on YouTube , Facebook , Twitter , Instagram .

Renowned for being the most influential tech event in the world, CES will make history in 2021 as the tech industry's first-ever all-digital show. Providing a platform for the world's breakthrough technologies and global innovators, CES 2021 will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors from around the world and showcase the latest trends and innovation in artificial intelligence, 5G, digital health, smart cities, vehicle technology and much more.

CNET's comprehensive coverage will include live streams of keynotes, including those by Verizon's Hans Vestberg, General Motors' Mary Barra, AMD's Dr. Lisa Su, Best Buy's Corie Barry, and WarnerMedia's Ann Sarnoff, all supplemented with expert commentary and analysis. Additionally, CNET editors will be hosting six exclusive panels covering crucial topics for 2021. These conversations will focus on COVID-19, telehealth, the future of work, and more.

The Next Big Thing: Will Tech Keep Home the Best Headquarters? It took a pandemic to make our homes the center of work, education, shopping, entertainment, and health and fitness. Much of this new home-centrism will stick, while some will unbend to the way it was. We've seen a glimpse of what technology can do to enhance the at-home experience — will it be enough to keep a house as headquarters? This panel, sponsored by The All-New 2021 Ford F-150, will be hosted by Brian Cooley and joined by experts in this field including Jennifer Kent , Senior Director of Parks Associates; Paul Lee , Global Head of Research, Tech, Media and Telecoms at Deloitte UK; and Megan Wollerton , Senior Editor, CNET Home. Tune in here on 1/12 at 1 pm PT .

It took a pandemic to make our homes the center of work, education, shopping, entertainment, and health and fitness. Much of this new home-centrism will stick, while some will unbend to the way it was. We've seen a glimpse of what technology can do to enhance the at-home experience — will it be enough to keep a house as headquarters? The Great Commute Reboot. The industries that form the global mobility landscape have seen more rapid change in the past five years than over the previous 50. Then, in 2020, everything we thought we'd learned got thrown out the window. We'll answer questions about the current state of mobility need and which solutions are best poised to get people going again. This panel will be hosted by Roadshow's Tim Stevens and joined by experts in this field including Ken Washington , Chief Technology Officer at Ford; Tony Aquila, Executive Chairman of Canoo; Jevgeni Kabanov, Chief Product Officer of Bolt; and Olabisi Boyle , Vice President of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy for Hyundai Motor North America. Tune in here on 1/13 at 11:30 am PT .

The industries that form the global mobility landscape have seen more rapid change in the past five years than over the previous 50. Then, in 2020, everything we thought we'd learned got thrown out the window. We'll answer questions about the current state of mobility need and which solutions are best poised to get people going again. Coronavirus created a huge mess. Here's how 5G gets us out. How will 5G help change and improve things in a world recovering from the coronavirus pandemic? We'll explore things like how 5G enables better remote working experiences, telemedicine and the advent of self-driving cars. This panel, sponsored by Verizon, will be hosted by CNET's Roger Cheng and joined by experts in this field including Cristiano R. Amon , President & CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated; Tami Erwin , Verizon Business CEO; and Steve Ommen , MD, Medical Director of the Mayo Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Clinic. Tune in here on 1/13 at 10 am PT .

How will 5G help change and improve things in a world recovering from the coronavirus pandemic? We'll explore things like how 5G enables better remote working experiences, telemedicine and the advent of self-driving cars. Wallet Wars: FinTech in 2021 and Beyond. As finance continues to merge with tech, there are questions about whether we're headed toward a proliferation of apps -- with numerous players each serving their niche or a consolidation, with one or two mega-platforms to rule them all. We discuss the next generation of financial services -- and how they plan to serve their customers -- in terms of access, competition, security, regulation and privacy. This panel will be hosted by CNET's Justin Jaffe and joined by experts in this field including Varun Krishna , Senior Vice President and Head of Consumer Finance with Intuit Consumer Group; Josh Woodward , Director of Product Management, US, Google Pay; and Dan Egan , Vice President of Behavioral Finance at Betterment. Tune in here on 1/13 at 12:30 pm PT .

As finance continues to merge with tech, there are questions about whether we're headed toward a proliferation of apps -- with numerous players each serving their niche or a consolidation, with one or two mega-platforms to rule them all. We discuss the next generation of financial services -- and how they plan to serve their customers -- in terms of access, competition, security, regulation and privacy. Digital healthcare: Better than the doctor's office? We've all heard the pronouncement: Telehealth and personal health tech advanced by years in a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But both were rushed in as stopgap measures. In 2021, we'll work to determine how much, and in what cases, these new techniques can be better than traditional medicine and capitalize on their unimaginable 2020 boost and demonstration effect. This panel will be hosted by CNET's Lindsey Turrentine and joined by experts in this field including Dr. Elaine Hanh Le , Chief Medical Officer at Healthline Media; Dr. Wendy Dean , President at Moral Injury of Healthcare; and Dr. Yulun Wang , Head of R&D, Teladoc. Tune in here on 1/13 at 11 am PT .

We've all heard the pronouncement: Telehealth and personal health tech advanced by years in a few months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But both were rushed in as stopgap measures. In 2021, we'll work to determine how much, and in what cases, these new techniques can be better than traditional medicine and capitalize on their unimaginable 2020 boost and demonstration effect. COVID Made Us All Gamers. What Happens Next? Gaming was one of the few industries to thrive during the pandemic, with 2020 showcasing record growth for both hardware and software. How is the gaming industry capitalizing on this momentum to keep delivering compelling games and gear and ensure this boom doesn't become a bust? And how will the events of the past year change how we game in the future? This panel will be hosted by GameSpot's Lucy Jameson and joined by experts in this field including: Mat Piscatella, Executive Director, Games at The NPD Group; Greg Miller , Host and Founder of Kinda Funny Games; and Victoria Tran , Community Director at Innersloth. Tune in here on 1/12 at 2 pm PT .

