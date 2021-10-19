CNET Launches "Deal Days" Ahead Of Holiday Season

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNET, the world's largest consumer tech media brand, announced today "CNET Deal Days," its first-ever two-day sales event. On October 19 and October 20, CNET will offer our readers exclusive deals and discounts ahead of the high-demand, holiday shopping season. Shoppers can access more than 30 pre-Black Friday deals today at: https://www.cnet.com/tech/cnet-deal-days-october-2021/

With consumers starting their holiday shopping earlier than ever this year because supply chain constraints may limit the availability of some products, CNET is partnering with retailers and companies in categories including food & fitness, home goods and tech.

Some notable deals include:

Food:

Sunbasket - 40% off sitewide

Goldbelly - $15 off $40 or more

Home Goods:

Solo Stove - Additional $50 off anything over $350

off anything over Brooklyn Bedding - 30% off mattresses

Tech:

Nomad - 20% off sitewide

Jabra - 15% off regular priced purchase

About CNET

CNET is the world's leading technology media brand, delivering honest advice, original reporting and stories that matter on the tech, products, ideas, and people changing our lives and our culture. For the past 25 years, CNET's global team of editors, reporters, photographers and videographers have chronicled personal technology innovation and explored key issues affecting our lives, from privacy and security and artificial intelligence to the evolution of entertainment and science. CNET also publishes Roadshow, which brings a fresh tech perspective to car owners, buyers and enthusiasts.

For more information, visit and follow CNET on Twitter (@CNET) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/cnet ). CNET is a property of Red Ventures.

About Red Ventures

Over the last twenty years, Red Ventures has built a platform of businesses, trusted brands, proprietary technology and strategic partnerships that work together to connect millions of people with expert advice. Through premium content and personalized digital experiences, Red Ventures builds online journeys that make it easier for people to make important decisions about their homes, health, travel, finances, education and entertainment. Founded in 2000, Red Ventures spans 5 continents and employs more than 4,500 people. Red Ventures owns and operates several large digital brands including CNET, Healthline Media, The Points Guy, Bankrate and Allconnect.com.

For more information, visit https://redventures.com and follow @RedVentures on social platforms.

Media Contact:

Lizzie Garlinghouse

Sr. Director of Communication, CNET Media

[email protected]

SOURCE CNET