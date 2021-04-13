CNET Names Viasat 'Best Satellite Provider' of 2021 for U.S. Rural Internet Service

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Viasat Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global communications company, today announced it has been named the 'Best Satellite Provider' among U.S. rural internet service providers (ISPs) by leading global consumer-technology media brand, CNET. Viasat's U.S. residential internet service was recognized for offering service plans with more data, and higher speeds in select areas, as well as offering more affordable Wi-Fi equipment rental costs, when compared to competing satellite-based residential internet services. CNET also found Viasat to be one of the more affordable wireless internet providers overall.

As part of its evaluation of rural ISPs, CNET's editorial review team compared several key internet factors including broadband availability, pricing, data volume and customer satisfaction. CNET ultimately named seven companies to its 2021 list of recommended U.S. rural ISPs.

"We thank CNET for their recognition of Viasat as the 'Best Satellite Provider' on their 2021 list of U.S. rural ISPs," said Steven Mesnick, Viasat's vice president, Sales and Marketing, Residential and Business Internet Services. "The COVID-19 pandemic has shown the world the importance of home internet connectivity as a means to stay connected to work, school, information, friends and family. We are committed to closing the digital divide in the U.S. by offering consumers more reliable and affordable high-speed internet options and we are working hard to bring better broadband connectivity to more unserved and underserved areas nationwide. The delivery of our next-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, should enable us to have eight times more bandwidth than we have in orbit today—which in turn will allow us to deliver more data and higher speeds to more communities across the U.S."

Today, Viasat offers internet service plans with up to 100 Megabits per second (Mbps) download speeds in select areas and gives subscribers the ability to enjoy more data and entertainment at home. The Company's next-generation satellite constellation, ViaSat-3, is expected to be capable of delivering even greater bandwidth capabilities that will result in more speed, data and streaming than the current home satellite service.

