CNET Opens The Door To The Xfinity CNET Smart Home In San Francisco: The Ultimate How-To Guide For Smart Living

"We've seen the adoption of smart home technology evolve from aspirational tech to everyday products in the home," said Lindsey Turrentine, Editor-in-Chief, CNET.com. "However, we understand that for most consumers the thought of installing and using new devices is daunting, so we're launching the Xfinity CNET Smart Home in San Francisco with a 'how-to' emphasis to educate and inspire consumers on how tech can improve their homes and lives."

The Xfinity CNET Smart Home in San Francisco will inspire readers to get the most out of their homes, whether they've already invested in connected technology in their homes or are just getting started. Xfinity, CNET's launch partner, will provide the technology backbone to bring the home to life. Xfinity is a brand under Comcast, one of the nation's largest providers offering video, high-speed internet, phone, wireless services, home security and home automation solutions for consumers.

"The concept of a smart home is about technologies working together for the consumer – video, mobile, Wi-Fi, automation and security – and we are proud to work with CNET to have created a space that shows how different digital experiences can complement one another in a way that's simple and easy to use every day," said Todd Arata, Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing and Communications, Comcast Cable.

The Guide to Smart Living content will teach readers how to incorporate a mix of connected products and services into their lives from installation to implementation. Examples include:

Automate your mornings. Let your home help you start the day by adjusting the lights, turning on the news and getting the coffee percolating as soon as it detects that you are awake.

In-home cooking advice. Master your cooking skills, from basic to expert, through learning how to use a smart pan properly or receiving cooking advice from your stove and other appliances with just a few easy voice commands.

Make the most of smart home security. Learn the best tips and tricks to maximize smart home security devices so that you can have peace of mind whether you are away for a few hours or weeks.

Go Green. Learn how to save money and the planet at the same time by adding easy-to-use, eco-friendly appliances to your home.

Located in the heart of San Francisco, the 2,952-square-foot single-family home has three bedrooms, a two-car garage and a spacious backyard. In order to give the house the look, feel and comfort of a modern urban residence, CNET has teamed up with Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to design the home's interior.

"At Williams-Sonoma, Inc., our mission is to enhance people's lives at home, and technology is becoming an increasingly important factor in making a house more simple and efficient," said Williams-Sonoma, Inc. CMO Felix Carbullido. "Through our partnership with CNET, we are excited to demonstrate that any home can be fully connected with the latest technology, without compromising design, comfort and warmth."

The Xfinity CNET Smart Home in San Francisco will be featured in the Smart Home section of CNET.com. Consumers can also find the CNET Guide to Smart Living on Instagram at @cnetsmartliving.

