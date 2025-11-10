CNFINANCE TO HOLD AN EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING ON DECEMBER 10, 2025

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE: CNF) ("CNFinance" or the "Company"), a leading home equity loan service provider in China, today announced that it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (the "EGM") at 22nd Floor, South Finance Building, Chunrong 3rd Road, Yuancun Street, Tianhe District, Guangzhou City, Guangdong Province, People's Republic of China at 10:00 AM (Hong Kong time) on December 10, 2025.

The purpose of the EGM is for the Company's shareholders to consider and, if thought fit, (i) approve the Company to adopt a dual-class shareholding structure by amending the authorised share capital of the Company and (ii) the existing second memorandum and articles of association be replaced in their entirety with a new third amended and restated memorandum and articles of association.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 10, 2025, as the record date (the "Record Date") in order to determine the shareholders entitled to receive notice of the EGM or any adjourned or postponed meeting thereof. The notice of EGM and form of proxy for the EGM are attached as Exhibits to the Current Report on Form 6-K furnished by the Company to the Securities and Exchange Commission today and are also available on the Company's website at http://ir.cashchina.cn/.

Holders of the Company's ordinary shares whose names are on the register of members of the Company at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to attend the EGM and any adjournment or postponement thereof in person. Holders of the Company's American depositary shares ("ADSs") who wish to exercise their voting rights for the underlying shares must act through JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., the depositary of the Company's ADS program.

