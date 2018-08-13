CNG's Lindenmeyr Munroe Division Acquires Texas-Based Olmsted-Kirk Paper Company, Moving Into Southwestern U.S.

PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG), which owns a range of sales and distribution businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, plywood and metals industries, announced today that its Lindenmeyr Munroe division has acquired the business of Texas-based Olmsted-Kirk Paper Company, expanding its reach into the Southwestern United States.

Olmsted-Kirk is a fourth-generation, family owned and operated paper distributor, founded in 1905 to serve the region's graphics and print communities. In addition to five sales and distribution offices in key Texas cities, the company also operates 11 retail locations and a JanSan equipment and supply business.

"As we continue to look for strategic growth in our core paper business, expanding into the Southwest makes a lot of sense to us," said Andrew Wallach, CNG President and Chief Executive Officer. "Olmsted-Kirk's leadership, market reputation and talented employees make the acquisition very attractive for CNG."

Wallach added that Olmsted-Kirk President Mike Engels will continue in his role, reporting to Lindenmeyr Munroe President William Meany, and that the company will continue to operate under its Olmsted-Kirk name.

Both Wallach and Meany cited the strength of the Texas economy as one of the factors leading to CNG's expansion into the Southwest, home to a growing number of Fortune 500 companies, multibillion-dollar global organizations and small- to mid-size businesses.

"The size of the Southwest market and its continued growth is a major driver in our expansion into the region," said Meany. "Another key consideration is the high level of service Olmsted-Kirk delivers to its customers, who will see a seamless transition in terms of contacts and operations."

Lindenmeyr Munroe is the largest privately held independent paper merchant in the U.S., committed to ongoing investment in its core business of commercial printing papers while diversifying into growth areas such as wide-format, packaging and JanSan.

About Central National Gottesman Inc.



Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) is a $5.5-billion sales and distribution organization that owns businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, plywood and metals industries, selling 6.7 million tons annually. Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Purchase, NY, CNG employs more than 2,650 people in 28 countries throughout North America, Europe, South America, Asia and the Middle East. CNG is privately held, and builds on more than 130 years of family ownership, market knowledge and adaptability to create value for clients around the world. To learn more, please visit www.cng-inc.com.

SOURCE Central National Gottesman Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cng-inc.com

