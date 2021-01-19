CNG's Lindenmeyr Munroe Division to Acquire Maine Shipping and Packaging Supply

PURCHASE, N.Y., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) announced today that its Lindenmeyr Munroe division has agreed to acquire Maine Shipping and Packaging Supply, expanding its presence in the Maine market. Lindenmeyr Munroe is the largest privately held independent paper merchant in the U.S., specializing in paper for commercial printers as well as packaging, wide-format and jan-san products.

The acquisition signals a further commitment to the packaging sector, one of the industry's fastest-growing segments and a bright spot during the 2020 pandemic for CNG's North American Distribution Division.

Portland-based Maine Shipping and Packaging Supply has been in business for more than 30 years as a full-service supplier of wholesale shipping and packaging supplies and equipment.

"As our North American Distribution business strengthens its local, go-to-market strategy across all regions, we will continue to focus on growth within the packaging sector," said Andrew Wallach, CNG President and Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of Maine Shipping and Packaging Supply is consistent with that strategy, benefiting both new and existing customers with a broader range of packaging products and solutions."

Jeff Bryant, the president of Maine Shipping and Packaging Supply will join Lindenmeyr Munroe in a new senior sales role, bringing along a team with substantial product expertise, regional knowledge, and a reputation for excellent customer service.

Lindenmeyr Munroe President William Meany said the acquisition furthers the company's goal of long-term expansion across all sectors. "We have never been more committed to our core business of commercial printing papers while continuing to diversify into growth areas such as packaging, wide-format and jan-san products," he said, adding that the company will continue its ongoing investments in employees, inventories and technology.

About Central National Gottesman Inc.

Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) is a $6.8 billion sales and distribution organization that owns businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, nonwovens & fibers, wood products and metals industries. Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Purchase, NY, CNG employs more than 3,000 people in 29 countries around the world. CNG is privately held and builds on more than 135 years of family ownership, market knowledge and adaptability to create value for clients around the world. To learn more, please visit www.cng-inc.com.

SOURCE Central National Gottesman Inc.