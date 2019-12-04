CNG's Spicers Paper/PPI Adds to Packaging Business, Acquires Southern California's Kilmer, Wagner & Wise (KWW)

PURCHASE, N.Y., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG), which owns a range of sales and distribution businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products and metals industries, announced today that its Spicers Paper division will add Kilmer, Wagner & Wise (KWW) Paper Company to its packaging portfolio.

Based in Garden Grove, CA, KWW is a family owned and operated paper and packaging distributor that has been in business for nearly 65 years. The company began its rich history distributing school supplies and specialty paper products for the food and manufacturing industries in Southern California, and has grown to become one of the region's leading suppliers of packaging and shipping products.

"Our North American Distribution business is focused on accelerating our growth in the packaging industry," said Andrew Wallach, CNG President and Chief Executive Officer. "The acquisition of KWW further enhances our capabilities and provides a broader range of packaging products and solutions to both new and existing customers."

With its focus on corrugated products, stretch film, tapes and adhesives and other industrial packaging products, KWW product offerings and industry expertise will enhance Spicers' existing stand-alone packaging business, Premiere Packaging Industries (PPI). PPI specializes in custom and stock corrugated and poly products used in a range of sectors, particularly manufacturing and large-scale distribution operations.

"Combining these two legacy packaging companies allows us to offer a wider range of products to our customers," said Spicers President Jan Gottesman. "We look forward to welcoming the KWW team to Spicers/PPI as we continue to expand our packaging business throughout the West."

Spicers Paper is a privately held, independent paper merchant serving the Western U.S. and is committed to ongoing investment in its core business of commercial printing papers while diversifying into growth areas such as wide-format, digital products and packaging.

About Central National Gottesman Inc.

Central National Gottesman Inc. (CNG) is a $6.8 billion sales and distribution organization that owns businesses in the global pulp, paper, tissue, packaging, wood products and metals industries. Founded in 1886 and headquartered in Purchase, NY, CNG employs more than 3,000 people in 29 countries around the world. CNG is privately held, and builds on more than 130 years of family ownership, market knowledge and adaptability to help drive better outcomes and solutions for our clients. To learn more, please visit www.cng-inc.com .

SOURCE Central National Gottesman Inc.

