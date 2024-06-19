CNH Reman Announces $30,000 Don't Get Caught with Your Parts Down Giveaway of Installed Wear Parts for Case IH and New Holland Combine Owners

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., June 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNH Reman recently launched its new line of Wear parts by Ihle Fabrications and is thrilled to announce a special giveaway contest exclusive to Case IH and New Holland combine owners in the United States and Canada. This Don't Get Caught with Your Parts Down campaign will award up to $30,000 in premium liners installed on one lucky Case IH and one lucky New Holland combine, no purchase necessary. The announcement of the winners will be held at this years Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa.

Don't Get Caught With your Parts Down Giveaway

This exciting campaign giveaway underscores CNH Reman's commitment to the agricultural community and dedication to enhancing the efficiency and longevity of farming equipment. As harvest time approaches, the company aims to support farmers by providing quality products that ensure peak machine performance throughout the harvest season.

Giveaway Details:

Eligibility: Open to all current owners of Case IH and New Holland combines residing in the U.S. or Canada.

Prize: Up to $30,000 worth of CNH Reman liners, designed to significantly reduce wear and tear on combines.

Entry: Participants can enter the giveaway by completing a registration form at www.combinewearparts.com.

Announcement: The winner will be announced live at this year's Farm Progress Show, August 29th at 12:00pm Central time and also via our website and social media channels. You don't have to be present to win.

"We understand how costly downtime or faulty equipment can be especially during the busy harvest season," said Jonathan Harwood, CNH Reman Product Manager. "We are excited to share the opportunity to extend the life of your combine with CNH Reman Wear Parts at 2024 Farm Progress!"

For more information about the giveaway and to view the complete rules, please visit www.combinewearparts.com.

About CNH Reman:

CNH Reman has been a remanufacturing leader for Case IH and New Holland equipment, providing innovative solutions designed to extend the life and durability of farming equipment. With a focus on quality and customer satisfaction, CNH Reman supplies a wide range of remanufactured parts for Case IH and New Holland combines, ensuring optimal performance and longevity.

