CNH REMAN SIGNS SUPPLIER AGREEMENT WITH IHLE FABRICATIONS FOR COMBINE WEAR PARTS

CNH Reman

01 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CNH Reman launches a partnership that expands its ability to provide Case IH and New Holland dealers with solutions to help farmers manage the cost of equipment ownership. As of August 1, 2023, CNH Reman has signed an exclusive supplier agreement with Ihle Fabrications, LLC to offer the company's line of combine wear parts to the Case IH and New Holland dealer networks.

Through this agreement, dealers can choose from a selection of more than 117 Ihle combine wear parts to offer customers. Like CNH Reman's other product offerings, these parts will carry the company's industry-leading 24-month warranty.

Bruce Krueger, CNH Reman General Manager, says the agreement will centralize the ordering process so dealers can more efficiently stock parts for their customers.

"In many cases, dealers were buying direct from Ihle, so by making these products available through our distribution channels, we not only expand the scope of our business, but it makes it easier for the dealers to source the parts they need for the end customers," Krueger said.

Depending on the commodity being harvested and the number of usage hours on the combine, Ihle CEO Doug Bass said the combine wear parts can withstand impact and wear between 2-4 times longer than OEM wear parts.

These parts are made with Hardox® 450 or stainless steel, materials built to withstand wear and extend the life of the combine.

"The single biggest selling point in our products is the fact that the Hardox ® steel greatly extends the wear life," Bass said.

The relationship between CNH Reman and Ihle goes back to June 2021, when brothers Mike and Brian Ihle brought their Hardox ® steel transition cone liner to CNH Reman to use in remanufactured transition cones, which hit the market in June 2022. Krueger said the positive dealer response indicated that the partnership was in a good position to grow.

"We're excited to be offering these products. We've had a good relationship with Ihle over the last year, so we're expanding upon that relationship," Krueger said.

Bass said the agreement is equally beneficial for Ihle's business, as it provides the increased distribution network of Case IH and New Holland dealer networks around the world.

"The partnership matches our products with the CNH distribution network. It's a win-win for the customer of both of our organizations, which is the farmer," Bass said.

Reman wear parts by Ihle Fabrications are now available through your local Case IH and New Holland dealerships. To learn more about this new product line visit www.mycnhreman.com/wearparts.

SOURCE CNH Reman

