CNLABS Achieves ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation for Critical EU Cybersecurity Standards

New ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation supports compliance with Radio Equipment Directive (RED) and IoT standards

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CNLABS, a global leader in network interoperability and security testing, today announced the launch of its EU Readiness Program, underpinned by a significant new milestone: achieving ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation recognized under the ILAC Mutual Recognition Arrangement (MRA) for the EN 18031 series and the ETSI EN 303 645 cybersecurity standards.

The European Commission has activated Radio Equipment Directive (RED) Article 3.3 (d, e, f), making cybersecurity compliance compulsory for all wireless and connected devices entering the EU market starting August 1, 2025.

The new accreditation addresses this urgent market need by offering a unified certification pathway that allows manufacturers to avoid costly redesigns and strengthen product resilience. Through the EU Readiness Program, CNLABS has become one of the select laboratories globally to provide a comprehensive compliance path covering:

EN 18031 Series: The harmonized standards for demonstrating conformity with RED Article 3.3, covering network protection, personal data privacy, and fraud prevention.





"Manufacturers are currently facing a 'Compliance Cliff' with the new EU regulatory requirements," said Jayaprakash Kumar, CEO of CNLABS. "The CNLABS EU Readiness Program is a strategic initiative that enables OEMs to work with a trusted, independent partner to not only meet the immediate August 2025 RED mandate but also efficiently prepare for the future Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and EU AI Act requirements."

The initiative has drawn praise from industry experts for strengthening the bridge between Indian innovation and European regulation.

"My heartiest congratulations to CNLABS for achieving this significant milestone of ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditation and developing the capability to test for EU RED 3.3 (d, e, f). This is particularly significant as the associated standard, ETSI EN 303 645, is also adopted in India as a Code of Practice for Consumer IoT by the TEC," said Mr. Dinesh Chand Sharma, Director – EU Project SESEI (Seconded European Standardization Expert in India).

Beyond immediate RED compliance, the EU Readiness Program supports manufacturers in navigating the complex supply chain requirements of NIS2 and the upcoming EU AI Act. By engaging with CNLABS from the early stages of product development, manufacturers can achieve the secure-by-design and compliant-by-design goals.

With EU telecom operators—now classified as "Essential Entities"—mandating stricter security validation from suppliers, CNLABS' accredited reports provide the necessary third-party assurance while simultaneously laying the groundwork for risk assessments of AI-enabled systems.

About CNLABS:

CNLABS is a global, vendor-neutral, ISO/IEC 17025-accredited independent testing laboratory specializing in Advanced Networking, Cybersecurity, and AI. With operations in India, the USA, and Australia, CNLABS partners with over 200 OEMs, government agencies, and standards bodies to enable secure and interoperable connected technologies. We provide comprehensive validation, regulatory compliance, and third-party certification services to ensure products are market-ready for the global stage.

