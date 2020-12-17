CNLABS Designated by Telecommunications Engineering Center, India for Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment

BANGALORE, India, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNLABS, a vendor neutral independent test facility offering industry certifications, recently announced that it has been designated by the Telecommunications Engineering Center (TEC), the technical wing of Department of Telecommunications (DoT), India, as a conformity assessment body (CAB) to undertake regulatory certification testing for several products, including Routers, Switches, Firewalls, UTM, IPS, IDS, ONT, OLT and ONU equipment.

The DoT's Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) program requires original equipment manufacturers (OEM), importers, and dealers to obtain a certificate from the TEC before selling, importing, or using telecom equipment in India. Testing must be conducted by TEC designated CABs.

CNLABS is one of the two global Internet Protocol Version 6 (IPv6) test labs in India and has contributed to the development and review of IPv6 programs, including the MTCTE test requirements over the last few years.

"This is a major accomplishment for our team," said Jayaprakash Kumar, CEO, CNLABS. "Being a TEC approved Conformity Assessment Body enables us to offer network equipment vendors a one stop test facility in India for IPv6 Ready Logo global certification in addition to IPv6 test requirements for MTCTE."

"It is exciting to note that the regulatory tests for the MTCTE program require IPv6 as a key requirement for a range of telecommunications equipment," said Latif Ladid, senior researcher at the University of Luxembourg, and President of the IPv6 Forum. "This significant step in inclusion by the Department of Telecommunication, India will further increase IPv6 adoption, which is a crucial networking and interoperability piece for real Internet of Things, Cloud Computing, Big Data, 4G and 5G, to name a few."

CNLABS, a subsidiary of Criterion Networks, is a vendor neutral independent test facility offering industry certifications, interoperability and third-party testing for product vendors, enterprises, and service providers. The lab is accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories and meets the globally recognized ISO/IEC 17025: 2017 standard for Electronics Labs which assures quality and competency of the lab, personnel, and test results.

