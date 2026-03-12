CNLABS Validates Sophos Product Lines for EU RED Compliance

Cybersecurity Testing for EU RED Compliance and CRA Readiness

SANTA CLARA, Calif., March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNLABS, a globally recognized, independent ISO/IEC 17025-accredited test and certification laboratory, today announced the successful completion of cybersecurity conformity testing and the delivery of the Technical Evidence Dossier for multiple Sophos product lines. This comprehensive validation supports compliance with the European Union Radio Equipment Directive (EU RED) Article 3.3 (d), (e), and (f) requirements, in accordance with the EN 18031 series of harmonized standards.

The assessment covered Sophos XGS Firewalls, AP6 wireless access points, and SD-RED secure edge devices, addressing applicable EN 18031 requirements across network protection, protection of personal data and privacy, and safeguards against fraud and misuse. Associated technical documentation and conformity evidence were also reviewed and validated to support CE marking maintenance and regulatory acceptance.

"Over the past few years, Sophos has consistently engaged with CNLABS across a wide range of regulatory compliance and certification programs, including IPv6 Ready Logo, India's TEC MTCTE framework, Malaysia's SIRIM approval, and now the EU RED cybersecurity requirements," said Martin Becker, Principal Product Manager for Certifications at Sophos. "CNLABS' ability to interpret complex regulatory requirements and provide clarity across both technical testing and compliance expectations has been invaluable in navigating these programs. This expertise further reinforces CNLABS' role as a trusted test partner, especially as upcoming EU cybersecurity regulations expand beyond product–level compliance to include broader lifecycle obligations."

"EU RED Article 3.3 represents a significant shift in how cybersecurity is regulated for connected products placed on the EU market," said Krishna Kumar Lahoti, Director, CNLABS. "For manufacturers, the challenge is not only meeting technical requirements but demonstrating compliance in a manner that withstands regulatory and market surveillance scrutiny. CNLABS integrates deep cybersecurity testing expertise with strong regulatory experience to address these challenges and support manufacturers with EU RED compliance and CRA readiness."

Building on RED Article 3.3, the EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) extends cybersecurity obligations beyond individual products to cover lifecycle security requirements. Through its EU Readiness Program, CNLABS supports manufacturers across EU RED and CRA requirements, including cybersecurity testing, conformity evidence validation, and compliance readiness. At the Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona, CNLABS recently announced programs supporting EU RED implementation and CRA readiness and engaged with industry stakeholders.

About CNLABS:

CNLABS is an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited, globally recognized independent test and certification laboratory. It is approved by leading regulators and certification bodies, including NIST (USA), BIS (India), TEC (India), SIRIM (Malaysia), the IPv6 Forum, and the Wi-SUN Alliance. With test facilities in the USA, India, and Australia, CNLABS supports a global customer base of OEMs and product vendors with testing and certification services across advanced networking technologies, cybersecurity, and AI certifications.

