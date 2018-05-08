CNN and PBS Launch New Late-Night Public Affairs Series "Amanpour & Company" July 2018

"I'm delighted to expand my role at PBS from interim to permanent along with this remarkable diversity of voices and views. Never has the time for exploring our world and America's place in it been so urgent. And I am also thrilled to be a female filling this role at this time!" said Christiane Amanpour.

"For decades, a national audience has turned to PBS for smart conversations about the ideas of our time from diverse voices. That trusted tradition continues with Amanpour & Company," said Neal Shapiro, President and CEO of WNET.

"Building on the enthusiastic response to Amanpour on PBS, Amanpour & Company will be a valuable addition to PBS' nightly public affairs lineup and give viewers a better understanding of our world," said PBS President and CEO Paula Kerger.

CNN Chief International Correspondent Christiane Amanpour has earned every major television journalism award, including 11 News and Documentary Emmy Awards, four Peabody Awards, two George Polk Awards, three duPont-Columbia Awards and the Courage in Journalism Award. She has received nine honorary degrees, has been named CBE (a British honor awarded by the Queen of England, Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire), and was this year inducted into the Cable Hall of Fame. She is an honorary citizen of Sarajevo and a UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador for Freedom of the Press and the Safety of Journalists.

Author and journalist Walter Isaacson is a professor of history at Tulane University and the President and CEO of the Aspen Institute, a nonpartisan educational and policy studies institute based in Washington, DC. He has been the chairman and CEO of CNN and the editor of Time magazine.

Emmy-winning veteran journalist Michel Martin is the weekend host of NPR's "All Things Considered" and former host of "Tell Me More." Her previous credits include ABC News, Nightline, covering politics for The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal, serving as a regular panelist on Washington Week and This Week with George Stephanopoulos and a contributor to NOW with Bill Moyers. Martin has received numerous honors, including the Joan Barone Award for Excellence in Washington-based National Affairs/Public Policy Broadcasting from the Radio and Television Correspondents' Association.

Alicia Menendez is contributing editor at Bustle, host of the podcast Latina to Latina and former anchor and special correspondent for Fusion, where she covered stories at the intersection of politics and pop culture. Named "Broadcast Journalism's New Gladiator" by Elle magazine, and "Ms. Millennial" by The Washington Post, Menendez has emerged as one of the most influential voices of her generation.

Hari Sreenivasan is the anchor of PBS NewsHour Weekend, a senior correspondent for PBS NewsHour and host of the national public television series SciTech Now. Previously, the Emmy-winning journalist worked for CBS News, reporting regularly on the CBS Evening News, The Early Show and CBS Sunday Morning. Before that, he served as an anchor and correspondent for ABC News, reporting for ABC News Now, World News Tonight, Nightline and anchoring World News Now.

Amanpour & Company is a collaboration between WLIW LLC for WNET, and CNN. For WNET: Neal Shapiro, Diane Masciale and Stephen Segaller are executives in charge.

Major support for Amanpour & Company is provided by Uniworld River Cruises, a first-time supporter of public television, Bernard and Irene Schwartz and public television viewers.

