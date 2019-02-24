CNN Becomes First Partner to Offer Comscore Campaign Ratings to Advertisers

RESTON, Va., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced today that CNN is the first media brand to move beyond the Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR) beta program, and will now add the cross-platform video advertising solution to its measurement capabilities available to marketers.

In September of last year, Comscore launched the CCR beta program in partnership with ten other leading media brands. Since the launch of the program, several other major networks also joined the beta to begin testing the solution, which provides media buyers and sellers with unduplicated measurement of video ad campaigns across linear TV, over-the-top (OTT), desktop and mobile platforms.

"CNN has long been an early adopter of new measurement capabilities that help our ad partners plan against the full value of our multiplatform content," said Robin Garfield, SVP of research and scheduling, CNN. "Throughout the beta program, we worked as a true partner with Comscore in shaping the solution with the goals of our brand and agency partners in mind. We're excited to now provide advertisers with a holistic view of their CNN investment across platforms, including OTT, which has been a key growth area for our brand."

In Q2, CCR is expected to be more broadly available to the market, allowing additional media sellers to use the solution to power their cross-platform measurement, including an unduplicated view of total audiences across linear TV and digital platforms, person-level reach and co-viewing insights on OTT, and reliable audience demographics.

"The commercial launch of Comscore Campaign Ratings marks an important milestone for the company and the industry at large. The solution introduces a new standard of measurement that has been leveraged by our beta partners, helping them measure unduplicated campaign delivery across platforms so they can optimize performance in-flight," said Bryan Wiener, CEO of Comscore. "We have a long history of collaborating with CNN on new measurement solutions, and we are thrilled they are the first partner to officially go-to-market with Comscore Campaign Ratings."

This is the next step in an important Comscore initiative to bring more comprehensive and unduplicated measurement across all platforms and content types. Comscore will continue to work with its partners to create solutions that meet real business needs to further reduce current friction points in the marketplace and allow industry players to plan, transact and evaluate media with confidence.

To learn more about Comscore Campaign Ratings, please contact us.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. Learn more about Comscore click here.

About CNN Worldwide

CNN Worldwide is the most honored brand in cable news, reaching more individuals on television, the web and mobile devices than any other cable news organization in the United States. Globally, CNN International is the most widely distributed news channel, reaching over 378 million households. CNN Digital is the #1 online news destination across all platforms, with more unique visitors and video starts than any other competitor. CNN's award winning portfolio also includes CNN Original Series, which develops non-scripted programming for television via commissioned projects, acquisitions and in-house production. CNN Films produces, commissions and acquires documentary feature and short films for theatrical and festival exhibition, as well as for broadcast and other distribution across CNN's multiple platforms. Additionally, CNN Newsource is the world's most extensively utilized news service partnering with over 1,000 local and international news organizations around the world. CNN is a division of Turner, a WarnerMedia Company.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

