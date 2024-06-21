CNN Denies Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Chance to Debate Trump and Biden Despite FEC's Guidelines

Super PAC American Values 2024 (AV24) Releases Short Film Titled "Power of Three" to Highlight Importance of A Third Candidate

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Although Kennedy has gathered enough signatures to surpass the requirement laid out in CNN's debate criteria, CNN announced today that it would not allow Kennedy to participate in the debate with former president Trump and President Biden, scheduled for June 27, 2024.

Power of Three #powerofthree #PowerofThree at timetodebate.com

However, earlier this month, the FEC acknowledged the problem with CNN's legal debate criteria. It noted that CNN calling Biden and Trump the "presumptive nominees" of their respective parties, and stating that they "will be allowed ballot access" once they are nominated, is "not in the FEC's debate regulation."

Per CNN's subjective guidelines, it is impossible for any candidate to qualify for the debate until late August or early September as many states do not certify their signatures and/or have not even opened the windows for signatures to be filed. Additionally, Trump and Biden will not be on any ballots until their conventions in July and August, when they officially get nominated to achieve the requirement of 270 electoral votes.

According to several official complaints to the FEC filed by the Kennedy campaign, as well as the Center for Competitive Democracy and More Voter Choice Fund over CNN's adoption of the debate criteria, "CNN has structured this debate in violation of the Federal Election Commission's debate regulations, 11 C.F.R. § 110.13, by failing to use pre-established, objective criteria, and in using political party affiliation of Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump to qualify them for the debate automatically, despite neither appearing on any state ballot before June 20, 2024 – the deadline that CNN set for candidates to qualify."

In response, AV24 super PAC Co-Founder Tony Lyons says, "This arrogant violation of FEC guidelines strikes yet another blow at the very heart of democracy. The DNC and the RNC, which claim to want to defend democracy against each other, are actually working together to destroy it through their blatant disregard for the rule of law. I believe that the American people will rebel against the uniparty oligarchy in November. In overwhelming numbers they want change and the out-of-the-box thinking that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. offers."

Subsequently, today AV24 released a short film titled "Power of Three" which highlights the importance of a third voice, a third choice, a third candidate. The film, which can be viewed here , says in voice-over narration, "Two is a black and white world. But three. Three brings in all the colors." It continues, "There is a rising tide of independent voters sweeping the nation. Right now more than any time in history, there are more Independents in America than those that claim to be either Democrat or Republican."

The short film ends with a call for the public to allow Kennedy to debate, inviting them to sign a petition at www.timetodebate.com.

