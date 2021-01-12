CNN Mortgage Announces Company Name Change to LHM Financial Corporation

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNN Mortgage, an established leader in mortgage lending, has announced today that the company will begin operating under a new name and will be known as LHM Financial Corporation. This rebranding strategy reflects both the evolution of the company as well as its vision for the future. Along with this change, a newly redesigned company logo has been revealed and a new website has been launched. This will feature the company's focus and drive to continue serving their community with the same excellent financing options available in today's mortgage lending environment. Customers, vendors, and partners will find no change in the quality of products or services offered, obtaining information, or conducting business with our new identity.

Founded in 1998, CNN Mortgage has built a strong reputation as an outstanding mortgage banker, servicing the lending needs of individual homebuyers, real estate professionals, and builders with an experienced staff offering knowledge in every area of mortgage lending.

To learn more about LHM Financial Corporation, please visit: www.lhmfinancial.com

About LHM Financial Corporation

LHM Financial Corporation not only strives to deliver customized service to meet our clients' individual needs, we care about our clients having an affordable mortgage in order to increase quality of life. Mortgage lending isn't just about buying a home, it's about walking in each step of the American Dream. Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona LHM Financial is licensed in ten states with offices in four of those states.

