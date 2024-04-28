CNNC Champions Nuclear Energy at 26th World Energy Congress in Rotterdam

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- During the 26th World Energy Congress (WEC) held from April 22-25 in Rotterdam, China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC) showcased its leadership in driving the global nuclear energy sector forward. This year marked the 100th anniversary of the WEC, a pivotal platform for discussing energy solutions worldwide.

At The WEC, hosted by the World Energy Council, Yu Jianfeng, Chairman of CNNC, emphasized China's commitment to nuclear energy as a crucial part of the global energy transition. "Currently, the world economy is gradually recovering, and the energy industry is accelerating its green and low-carbon transition. Developing nuclear energy has become a broad consensus of the world", said Yu at a themed side meeting of the congress held by the CNCC. "As a promoter and practitioner of global nuclear energy development, China attaches great importance to the development of nuclear energy and promotes the safe and orderly development of nuclear power."

Currently, China has 55 operational nuclear power units, with an additional 36 units approved or under construction. Its total installed capacity ranks second globally and its construction scale has maintained the top position for several years. However, nuclear power accounts for only 4.7% of China's total electricity generation, indicating significant space for further development. Yu also pointed out that as a leading enterprise in China's nuclear industry, CNNC will actively deepen bilateral and multilateral nuclear energy cooperation.

At the WEC, CNNC participated in various discussions, including a roundtable with Rafael Grossi, Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The discussions focused on advancing nuclear technology and enhancing the global nuclear supply chain for broader societal benefits.

CNNC also revealed its latest nuclear research facilities at the 17th China International Nuclear Industry Exhibition, further demonstrating its role as a comprehensive provider of nuclear energy solutions. The corporation's one-stop service approach in design, construction, and technical services positions it as a key player in the global nuclear industry. Sama Bilbao y León, Director General of the World Nuclear Association, along with other international experts, praised CNNC's contributions to the nuclear sector.

As the world transitions to cleaner energy sources, CNNC continues to innovate and lead in the nuclear power sector, supporting global efforts towards sustainable energy development, and remains committed to advancing nuclear energy as a safe, reliable, and sustainable energy source, contributing significantly to global carbon reduction goals.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2399451/Source_CNNC.jpg