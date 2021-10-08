CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life Support Alzheimer's Association With $424,000 through 19th Annual Fundraising Campaign

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) and Bankers Life announced today a contribution of $424,000 to the Alzheimer's Association this year for Alzheimer care, education, and research programs. This is the 19th year CNO and Bankers Life have supported the Alzheimer's Association.

CNO and Bankers Life recognized the Alzheimer's Association with a $200,000 corporate donation to support its mission to eliminate Alzheimer's disease and all other dementia. Funds also support local Walk to End Alzheimer's events in Chicago and Indianapolis, where the company has corporate offices.

Throughout the months of June and July, Bankers Life hosted its annual Forget Me Not Days® fundraising campaign. This year's virtual campaign raised $190,500 for the Association through public and associate donations. The community campaign again relied on social media to help fundraise and promote its efforts versus traditional in-person collection events. Additionally, CNO and Bankers Life Walk to End Alzheimer's teams raised $34,200.

"Our associates, agents, customers, and families are included in the six million Americans living with Alzheimer's and more than 11 million people caring for people with the disease or other dementias," said Scott Goldberg, president of the consumer division at CNO Financial Group and a board member of the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter. "We should all be proud of our continued success with this important fundraising effort. I especially commend our agents and associates for nearly two decades of support for a world without Alzheimer's or all other dementia."

"We are proud to support the Alzheimer's Association for the 19th straight year," said Bruce Baude, chief operations and technology officer for CNO Financial Group, member of the national board of directors of the Alzheimer's Association, and board member of the Greater Indiana Chapter. "Its work to provide care and support to those impacted by Alzheimer's aligns to CNO's commitment to the well-being of middle-income America and to our goals for diversity, equity and inclusion. We look forward to continuing our support of the Association to fund research and ultimately to find a cure."

Since 2003, CNO and Bankers Life have helped raise more than $6.6 million for the Alzheimer's Association through its Forget Me Not Days campaign and corporate donations. One hundred percent of the funds raised are donated to the Alzheimer's Association, the largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer's research in the nation. Since 2019, the Forget Me Not Days campaign has aligned with The Longest Day® campaign, an Alzheimer's Association signature campaign, as a Global Team. To learn more and donate visit, www.ForgetMeNotDays.com .

"The Alzheimer's Association thanks and applauds CNO Financial Group and Bankers Life for another extraordinary year with its annual Forget Me Not Days fundraising campaign," said Donna McCullough, chief field and development officer of the Alzheimer's Association. "The unwavering commitment of these companies, its associates, and community members continue to help fuel Alzheimer's Association care, support, and research programs, making a significant difference in millions of American lives who are impacted by this devastating disease."

CNO Financial Group supports its communities, associates, and customers through nonprofit organizations that address the health and financial wellness of middle-income Americans. In 2020, the value of the company's philanthropic efforts was more than $2 million in total community impact to the neighborhoods where we live and work. Additionally, nearly 280 associates volunteered over 5,500 hours in service to their communities, including donating time to virtual service projects supporting Chicago, Indianapolis, Orlando, and Philadelphia causes.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance and investment needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance and wealth management solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,200 career agents across approximately 260 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com .

