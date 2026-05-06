CNO Financial Group Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend to $0.18

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CNO Financial Group

May 06, 2026, 16:15 ET

CARMEL, Ind., May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its Board of Directors has approved a $0.01 per share increase in its quarterly dividend. This marks the 14th consecutive annual increase by the company. The Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the company's common shares. The dividend will be payable June 24, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 10, 2026.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities and financial services  through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.3 million policies and $39 billion in total assets. Our 3,300 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and more than 7,500 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

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