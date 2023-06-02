CNO Financial Group Announces New Carmel-based Location for Corporate Headquarters

The company inks a deal to move to 11299 Illinois St.

CARMEL, Ind., June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) announced today that it will relocate its corporate headquarters to 11299 Illinois Street in Carmel, Indiana, from its current location at 11825 N. Pennsylvania Street in Carmel, Indiana. The move will take place in early 2024.

"As our workforce has evolved, so too have our workplace needs," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "This new office space offers collaborative workspaces and amenities that support our business needs and enhance our associate experience. We are especially pleased to continue to call Carmel our corporate home where we've had a long-standing history and deep roots in the community."

CNO is committed to supporting a flexible, hybrid work environment that blends new, reimagined office facilities with remote-work technology. The company will utilize approximately 100,000 sq. ft. of office space, spanning across two floors of the building. The new headquarters location will provide a collaborative environment designed to support hybrid work and features amenities such as an employee health clinic, fitness center, café, conference facilities, and outdoor green spaces.

CNO employs approximately 1,100 associates in Indiana. It is proud to give back to the central Indiana community through its support of local charitable organizations and its title sponsorship of the CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon. Visit here to learn more about CNO's commitment to the community.

CNO will be one of two companies in the building, taking occupancy alongside OPENLANE, Inc. (formerly KAR Global). 

About CNO Financial Group  
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn, Optavise and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $34 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 4,300 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

