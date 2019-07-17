CNO Financial Group Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date

CARMEL, Ind., July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), will report results for the second quarter of 2019 after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30, 2019.  The company will host a conference call to discuss results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

The webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of the company's website http://ir.CNOinc.com.  Participants should go to the website at least 15 minutes before the event to register and download any necessary software.

About CNO Financial Group
CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company.  Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement.  For more information, visit CNO online at www.CNOinc.com.

