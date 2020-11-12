CNO Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

News provided by

CNO Financial Group, Inc.

Nov 12, 2020, 16:15 ET

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on the company's common shares.  The dividend will be payable December 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 10, 2020.

For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group, Inc.

http://www.cnoinc.com

