CNO Financial Group Named One of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America

CARMEL, Ind., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group was recently recognized as one of the Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America, an award program administered by Springbuk®. This marks the seventh year that CNO has been recognized for its commitment to workplace well-being and exceptional health benefits offerings. More than 1,000 top well-being programs were evaluated for this award across the country.

Additionally, CNO's Carmel, Ind., Chicago, Illinois, and Philadelphia, Pa., corporate office locations were also recognized. Carmel and Philadelphia were recognized as the number one healthiest workplaces in Indiana and Pennsylvania, respectively. Its Chicago office was named a finalist for the Illinois Healthiest Employer awards and received second place overall honors.

Over the past year, the company has reaffirmed its commitment to social and mental well-being, with a focus on supporting associates amid the challenges of 2020. Additional programs include:

A new mental well-being counselor to better support the emotional needs of associates and their families.

Virtual emotional well-being and resiliency trainings.

Updated work from home policies and reimbursement to assist with the cost improving home workspaces.

New caregiving partnerships and associate caregiving networking groups.

Expansion and virtual options for onsite clinic care and fitness offerings.

Expansion of its diversity, equity and inclusion programming to include more than 80 virtual Business Resource Groups (BRGs) events.

"CNO Financial and our associates are deeply honored to be named a top Healthiest 100 Workplace in America." said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer. "This has been an unprecedented and challenging year. We have remained focused on listening and responding to the needs of our associates. Earning this national recognition exemplifies our core values and demonstrates CNO's ongoing commitment to maintaining a culture that prioritizes their well-being."

Award applicants were evaluated across six key categories: Culture and Leadership, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

