CNO Financial Group names Michael Byers President, Worksite Division

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) today named Michael Byers president of its Worksite Division, effective immediately. Since February 2021, Byers has served as co-president of the company's Worksite Division following CNO's acquisition of DirectPath.

"Over the last two years, we have significantly expanded our worksite capabilities to position CNO as a full-service provider of workforce benefits solutions," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "Worksite is a fast-growing, technology-driven segment that is poised for growth in the post-COVID workplace environment. Mike's deep experience and management capabilities in employer benefits and technology will position us well for the next stage in the strategic evolution of our Worksite business."

Byers brings more than thirty years of employer benefits, finance and technology leadership experience to his role. Prior to joining CNO, Byers served as chairman and chief executive officer of DirectPath from 2015 to 2021 and as chief executive officer and president of HighRoads from 2004 to 2015. He previously held a variety of executive and senior finance roles in the enterprise incentive management and software industries. Byers earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Mike Heard, who served with Byers as co-president of the Worksite Division, is leaving his current role as of August 31, 2021 for another opportunity.

"Mike Heard was instrumental in significantly growing our Worksite business, including overseeing CNO's recent acquisitions of Web Benefits Design and DirectPath," added Bhojwani. "During his tenure, Mike also served as president of our Washington National insurance brand and led CNO's enterprise operations. We thank him for his many contributions and wish him continued success in the next chapter of his career."

Byers will continue to report directly to Bhojwani and serve on the company's Executive Leadership Group.

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

