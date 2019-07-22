CNO Financial Group Names Vice Presidents in Finance and IT

CARMEL, Ind., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) announced the promotion of Doug Williams to vice president of finance and administration for Bankers Life and the appointment of Patti Kolodziejczyk to vice president of application delivery.

As vice president of finance and administration, Williams reports directly to Scott Goldberg, president of Bankers Life. In his new role, he is responsible for overseeing the management of profitability, expenses and capital to support Bankers Life in meeting strategic business objectives.

Doug Williams Patti Kolodziejczyk

Williams joined CNO Financial in 2008, and has served in multiple finance roles, including director of financial planning & analysis, director of performance management, and most recently as vice president of finance and administration for Washington National, which is part of the CNO family of insurance brands. Before joining CNO, he held various finance positions at Union Acceptance Corporation. He is a graduate of the Indiana Institute of Technology and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI).

"Doug has a proven track record of delivering results that meaningfully impact the bottom line," said Goldberg. "His strong leadership has been instrumental in enhancing our ability to drive company growth and development. I'm confident Doug will continue to make strong contributions as a valuable member of our team."

Kolodziejczyk joins CNO with more than 26 years of information technology experience, including 16 years in the financial services industry. In her new role with CNO, Kolodziejczyk is responsible for the operations, maintenance, enhancement and development of CNO's enterprise technology application portfolio. This includes all software development, testing, automation and continuous improvement capabilities. Kolodziejczyk reports directly to Mike Mead, senior vice president and chief information officer.

"Patti's extensive expertise in driving quality and efficiency in both information technology and the financial services sectors will allow our department to continue our alignment to a higher performing and more efficient structure," said Mead. "I am pleased to add Patti to our team and am confident that her contributions will help us achieve outstanding results."

Throughout her career, she has held a number of increasing technology leadership roles focused on driving quality and speed of delivery. Most recently, Kolodziejczyk held the position of senior director, quality assurance and development operations with Travelers, Business Insurance. At Travelers, she was responsible for key strategic initiatives, including establishment of the business insurance development operations capability, transforming the release management practice and leading delivery of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Kolodziejczyk holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Engineering from Clemson University.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com .

