CNO Financial Group Receives Gold Workplace Health Achievement Recognition from the American Heart Association for the Second Year

CARMEL, Ind., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second year in a row, CNO Financial Group was recognized in the American Heart Association's Workplace Health Achievement Index. The program recognizes companies for outstanding efforts to implement quality workplace employee health programs.

The Index allows organizations to qualify for bronze, silver or gold level recognition based on their total Index score. CNO Financial received gold recognition – the highest designation – for building a culture of health and well-being in the workplace.

"At CNO, we continually gather feedback from our associates to offer options that help them lead healthy and well-balanced lives," says Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer of CNO Financial Group. "To have earned this recognition twice in a row validates our commitment to providing associates with the support and well-being resources they need to succeed professionally and better serve our customers."

CNO's corporate wellness programs aim to improve associate health and well-being by providing onsite resources, including health clinics, fitness centers, free fitness classes, walking workstations, acupuncture, chiropractic and massage therapy. CNO also offers onsite and virtual health coaching, lifestyle management programs, mindfulness and meditation programs, and organic food delivery.

The Workplace Health Achievement Index scores organizations on 55 individual best practices in seven categories of organizational best practices: leadership, engagement, policies and environment, partnerships, communications and reporting outcomes.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies – principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company – primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at CNOinc.com.

SOURCE CNO Financial Group

Related Links

http://www.CNOinc.com

