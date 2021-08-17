CNO Financial Group Recognized as 2021 Healthiest Employers in Central Florida and Greater Philadelphia

CARMEL, Ind., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) was recently awarded first place in the 2021 Healthiest Employers list by both the Orlando Business Journal and Philadelphia Business Journal.

This is the sixth year in a row that CNO has made the list in Greater Philadelphia and the first time the company was named Central Florida's Healthiest Employer. Both recognitions were for the category of companies with 1,500 – 4,999 employees.

"Social and mental well-being have been a strong focus area for us, especially this past year," said Yvonne Franzese, chief human resources officer. "While CNO has always remained steadfast in its commitment to the well-being of its associates, we took it one significant step further to enhance our programming by expanding access to free and unlimited mental health services and including a dedicated counselor for our associates and their families. The recognition of our associates' health and well-being programs exemplifies our ongoing success and CNO's enduring commitment to prioritizing a healthy work culture."

In 2021, CNO's extensive well-being program introduced new support programs, including:

Expanded flexible work arrangements to better suit associate needs.

Special paid time off to encourage associates to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

New caregiver partnerships and caregiving networking groups.

Free and unlimited access to dedicated mental health counselors who provide virtual associate care.

Expanded diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) programming that focuses on safe place discussions to connect with others to discuss and process major cultural events.

New communication channels to share associate testimonials and educational content to help support the new working environment.

The award programs were administered by Springbuk's Healthiest Employers program that conducted online surveys measuring organizations' wellness programming and policies. Upon a company's completion of the surveys, Healthiest Employers scored the organizations on several categories.

In December 2020, CNO was recognized by Springbuk as a Top 100 Healthiest Workplace in America. To learn more about CNO's health and well-being initiatives, read our 2020 Corporate Social Responsibility Report.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through our family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Our customers work hard to save for the future, and we help protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and $35 billion in total assets. Our 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions. For more information, visit CNOinc.com.

