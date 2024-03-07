CNO Financial Group Recognizes Associate Dave Eisert as Volunteer of the Year and Donates to 15 Nonprofits through its Annual Invested in Giving Back® Charity Program

CARMEL, Ind., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today recognized Dave Eisert of Noblesville, Ind., as its associate Volunteer of the Year and announced its 2024 Invested in Giving Back® program winners.

In recognition for his service with the Crossroads of America Council, Boy Scouts of America, Eisert was selected as the company's Volunteer of the Year, out of 16 applicants. The Indianapolis-based organization, which serves the youth and adult volunteers involved in Scouting throughout central Indiana, oversees all Scouting programs across a 26-county region. As part of Eisert's recognition, the group received a $10,000 donation from CNO.

Eisert, director of operational excellence in CNO's IT department, has volunteered in Scouting since 2019. In 2023, he served more than 350 hours with the organization in several positions, including Assistant Cubmaster, a new responsibility as Scoutmaster and the critical role of Assistant Scoutmaster of this past year's National Jamboree, Scouting's large gathering held every four years.

"Dave's investments of time and talent continue to pay off for our organization and make him an outstanding choice for CNO Volunteer of the Year," said Matthew Keck, the organization's vice president of growth and engagement. "Along with his leadership and involvement, Dave has recruited and trained new leaders, worked to ensure fiscal sustainability at a local and regional level, and given direct guidance to youth through shared outdoor adventures. His contributions as an advocate, ambassador, leader, coach, mentor, and guide are truly appreciated and valued."

Invested in Giving Back Program

This year, nonprofit organizations received a total of $180,000 in donations through the annual CNO Invested in Giving Back program. Now in its sixth year, the program encourages company associates to nominate and vote for their favorite charities to receive a corporate philanthropic donation.

"Giving our associates a voice in how CNO gives back to the communities where we live and work has been at the heart of this program since launching in 2018," said Rocco Tarasi, chief marketing officer. "Around a third of our associates participate in the program. We are proud to support local and national nonprofit organizations that help to deliver on our commitments."

Among the nonprofit organizations CNO associates elected to receive a share of the 2024 contributions:

To learn more about CNO's commitment to the community, please visit https://www.cnoinc.com/Corporate-Responsibility/In-the-Community.

