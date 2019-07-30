CNO Financial Group Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

CARMEL, Ind., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) today announced that for the quarter ending June 30, 2019, net income was $0.24 per diluted share, compared to $0.61 per diluted share in 2Q18. CNO also reported that 2Q19 net operating income (1) was $0.48 per diluted share, compared to $0.46 in 2Q18 (as adjusted to remove the earnings from the long-term care business that was ceded in 3Q18).

"Leveraging our multiple distribution channels, CNO delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of growth with solid production across each of our businesses and product lines," said Gary C. Bhojwani, chief executive officer. "We continued to use excess capital to repurchase shares, which drove an increase in operating earnings per share, adjusting for the long-term care business that was ceded in the third quarter of 2018, and contributed to higher operating return on equity."

Highlights

Annuity collected premiums were up 19% from 2Q18

First-year collected premiums were up 14% from 2Q18

Life and health sales were up 4% from 2Q18

All benefit ratios were within provided guidance

Returned $72.4 million to shareholders in the form of share repurchases ( $55.0 million ) and dividends ( $17.4 million )

Quarterly Operating Results



Three months ended



June 30,



2019

2018



(Dollars in millions,

except per share data)

Net operating income (1) $ 76.4



$ 81.9



Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments (net of related

amortization) (1.7)



10.9



Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings 6.8



(.3)



Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities (net of related amortization) (35.9)



8.3



Fair value changes related to agent deferred compensation plan (11.6)



11.0



Loss on extinguishment of debt (7.3)



—



Other .7



(4.2)



Non-operating income (loss) before taxes (49.0)



25.7



Income tax expense (benefit) on non-operating income (10.2)



5.4



Net non-operating income (loss) (38.8)



20.3



Net income $ 37.6



$ 102.2













Per diluted share:







Net operating income $ .48



$ .49



Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments (net of

related amortization and taxes) (.01)



.05



Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings (net of taxes) .04



—



Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities (net of related

amortization and taxes) (.18)



.04



Fair value changes related to agent deferred compensation plan (net of taxes) (.06)



.05



Loss on extinguishment of debt (net of taxes) (.03)



—



Other —



(.02)



Net income $ .24



$ .61





Please refer to our 2Q2019 Quarterly Financial Supplement for additional information related to the Company's financial and reporting results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Such information was furnished as an exhibit to our Current Report on Form 8-K dated July 30, 2019.

Significant Items Impacting Net Operating Income



Three months ended

June 30,

2019

2018

Dollars in

Per diluted

Dollars in

Per diluted

millions

share

millions

share Net operating income (1) $ 76.4



$ .48



$ 81.9



$ .49

Earnings on long-term care ceded block —



—



(4.2)



(.03)

Net operating earnings, excluding the earnings on the long-

term care ceded block $ 76.4



$ .48



$ 77.7



$ .46



In 3Q18, we ceded the Bankers Life legacy long-term care business under a 100% indemnity coinsurance agreement. In the above table, we have adjusted the operating earnings in 2Q18 to remove the earnings of this block.

There were no other significant items in 2Q19 or 2Q18.

Non-Operating Items

Net realized investment gains (losses) (net of related amortization) in 2Q19 and 2Q18 were $(1.7) million and $10.9 million, respectively. There were no other-than-temporary impairment losses recognized in 2Q19 or 2Q18.

During 2Q19 and 2Q18, we recognized an increase (decrease) in earnings of $6.8 million and $(.3) million, respectively, due to the net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings.

During 2Q19 and 2Q18, we recognized an increase (decrease) in earnings of $(35.9) million and $8.3 million, respectively, resulting from changes in the estimated fair value of embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, net of related amortization. Such amounts include the impacts of changes in market interest rates used to determine the derivative's estimated fair value.

In 2Q19 and 2Q18, we recognized an increase (decrease) in earnings of $(11.6) million and $11.0 million, respectively, for the mark-to-market change in the agent deferred compensation plan liability which was impacted by changes in the underlying actuarial assumptions used to value the liability. We recognize the mark-to-market change in the estimated value of this liability through earnings as assumptions change.

The results for 2Q19 include a $7.3 million loss on the extinguishment of debt related to the completion of our previously announced debt refinancing transaction.

Statutory (based on non-GAAP measures) and GAAP Capital Information

Our consolidated statutory risk-based capital ratio was estimated at 409% at June 30, 2019, reflecting estimated 2Q19 statutory operating income of $79 million (and $162 million in the first six months of 2019) and the payment of insurance company dividends to the holding company of $89.9 million during 2Q19 and $130.9 million during the first six months of 2019.

During the second quarter of 2019, we repurchased $55.0 million of common stock under our securities repurchase program (including $2.0 million of repurchases settled in 3Q19). We repurchased 3.3 million common shares at an average cost of $16.46 per share. As of June 30, 2019, we had 156.8 million shares outstanding and had authority to repurchase up to an additional $182.6 million of our common stock. During 2Q19, dividends paid on common stock totaled $17.4 million.

Unrestricted cash and investments held by our holding company were $264 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $220 million at December 31, 2018.

Book value per common share was $27.12 and $20.78 at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Book value per diluted share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2), was $20.00 at June 30, 2019, compared to $19.52 at December 31, 2018.

The debt-to-capital ratio was 18.9 percent and 21.4 percent at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively. Our debt-to-total capital ratio, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (3) was 23.9 percent at June 30, 2019 compared to 22.3 percent at December 31, 2018.

Return on equity for the trailing four quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, was (10.9)% and 4.6%, respectively. Return on equity for the trailing four quarters ended June 30, 2019 was unfavorably impacted by a loss of $661.1 million recognized in the third quarter of 2018 related to a long-term care reinsurance transaction. Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income and net operating loss carryforwards (7) for the trailing four quarters ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, was 10.9% and 9.4%, respectively.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO) is a holding company. Our insurance companies - principally Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Colonial Penn Life Insurance Company and Washington National Insurance Company - primarily serve middle-income pre-retiree and retired Americans by helping them protect against financial adversity and provide for a more secure retirement. For more information, visit CNO online at www.CNOinc.com .

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET (Dollars in millions) (unaudited)





June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Investments:





Fixed maturities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: June 30, 2019 -

$18,773.1; December 31, 2018 - $18,107.8) $ 20,437.2



$ 18,447.7

Equity securities at fair value (cost: June 30, 2019 - $39.9; December 31, 2018 -

$319.8) 38.8



291.0

Mortgage loans 1,596.5



1,602.1

Policy loans 121.6



119.7

Trading securities 248.3



233.1

Investments held by variable interest entities 1,215.2



1,468.4

Other invested assets 1,018.8



833.4

Total investments 24,676.4



22,995.4

Cash and cash equivalents - unrestricted 557.4



594.2

Cash and cash equivalents held by variable interest entities 50.5



62.4

Accrued investment income 211.2



205.2

Present value of future profits 299.3



343.6

Deferred acquisition costs 1,253.2



1,322.5

Reinsurance receivables 4,829.4



4,925.4

Income tax assets, net 348.3



630.0

Assets held in separate accounts 4.9



4.4

Other assets 485.4



356.7

Total assets $ 32,716.0



$ 31,439.8

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Liabilities:





Liabilities for insurance products:





Policyholder account balances $ 11,758.5



$ 11,594.1

Future policy benefits 11,407.2



11,082.4

Liability for policy and contract claims 517.8



521.9

Unearned and advanced premiums 248.1



253.9

Liabilities related to separate accounts 4.9



4.4

Other liabilities 740.2



632.4

Investment borrowings 1,645.2



1,645.8

Borrowings related to variable interest entities 1,153.6



1,417.2

Notes payable – direct corporate obligations 988.3



916.8

Total liabilities 28,463.8



28,068.9

Commitments and Contingencies





Shareholders' equity:





Common stock ($0.01 par value, 8,000,000,000 shares authorized, shares issued

and outstanding: June 30, 2019 – 156,768,002; December 31, 2018 –

162,201,692) 1.6



1.6

Additional paid-in capital 2,903.2



2,995.0

Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,098.2



177.7

Retained earnings 249.2



196.6

Total shareholders' equity 4,252.2



3,370.9

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 32,716.0



$ 31,439.8



CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (Dollars in millions, except per share data) (unaudited)





Three months ended

Six months ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues:













Insurance policy income $ 618.3



$ 659.8



$ 1,237.6



$ 1,319.7

Net investment income:













General account assets 286.7



328.2



557.3



657.3

Policyholder and other special-purpose portfolios 47.8



35.7



133.0



48.5

Realized investment gains (losses):













Net realized investment gains (losses), excluding

impairment losses 5.3



11.0



23.6



(4.2)

Impairment losses recognized (a) —



—



(2.2)



—

Total realized gains 5.3



11.0



21.4



(4.2)

Fee revenue and other income 21.7



11.6



53.5



32.8

Total revenues 979.8



1,046.3



2,002.8



2,054.1

Benefits and expenses:













Insurance policy benefits 610.4



618.2



1,233.9



1,204.8

Interest expense 38.6



37.7



79.6



71.3

Amortization 46.2



61.0



104.4



132.9

Loss on extinguishment of debt 7.3



—



7.3



—

Loss on extinguishment of borrowings related to variable

interest entities —



3.8



—



3.8

Other operating costs and expenses 229.6



195.8



464.3



403.4

Total benefits and expenses 932.1



916.5



1,889.5



1,816.2

Income before income taxes 47.7



129.8



113.3



237.9

Income tax expense on period income 10.1



27.6



23.9



51.4

Net income $ 37.6



$ 102.2



$ 89.4



$ 186.5

Earnings per common share:













Basic:













Weighted average shares outstanding 158,816,000



166,098,000



159,882,000



166,579,000

Net income $ .24



$ .62



$ .56



$ 1.12

Diluted:













Weighted average shares outstanding 159,735,000



167,978,000



160,962,000



168,828,000

Net income $ .24



$ .61



$ .56



$ 1.10





______________ (a) No portion of the other-than-temporary impairments recognized in the periods was included in accumulated other comprehensive income.

CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES OPERATING RESULTS





Six months ended

June 30,

2019

2018

(Dollars in millions,

except per share data) Net operating income (1) $ 142.2



$ 155.8

Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments (net of related

amortization) (2.4)



11.4

Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings 23.4



(16.0)

Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities (net of related amortization) (65.5)



33.4

Fair value changes related to agent deferred compensation plan (16.9)



11.0

Loss on extinguishment of debt (7.3)



—

Other 1.9



(.9)

Non-operating income (loss) before taxes (66.8)



38.9

Income tax expense (benefit) on non-operating income (14.0)



8.2

Net non-operating income (loss) (52.8)



30.7

Net income $ 89.4



$ 186.5









Per diluted share:





Net operating income $ .89



$ .92

Net realized investment gains (losses) from sales and impairments (net of

related amortization and taxes) (.01)



.05

Net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings (net of taxes) .11



(.07)

Fair value changes in embedded derivative liabilities (net of related

amortization and taxes) (.32)



.16

Fair value changes related to agent deferred compensation plan (net of taxes) (.08)



.05

Loss on extinguishment of debt (net of taxes) (.04)



—

Other .01



(.01)

Net income $ .56



$ 1.10



CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES FIRST-YEAR COLLECTED PREMIUMS (Dollars in millions)





Three months ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Bankers Life:





Medicare supplement $ 14.9



$ 15.5

Long-term care 4.7



3.7

Supplemental health 1.1



1.1

Other health .1



.2

Life 28.7



31.8

Annuity 339.4



286.0

Total 388.9



338.3

Washington National:





Supplemental health and other health 16.8



17.8

Life 2.2



1.6

Total 19.0



19.4

Colonial Penn:





Life 13.1



11.3

Total 13.1



11.3

Total first-year collected premiums from segments $ 421.0



$ 369.0





TOTAL COLLECTED PREMIUMS (Dollars in millions)





Three months ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Bankers Life:





Medicare supplement $ 176.6



$ 176.8

Long-term care 63.1



63.7

Supplemental health 6.2



5.9

Other health 1.4



1.5

Life 116.9



118.5

Annuity 341.0



287.0

Total 705.2



653.4

Washington National:





Supplemental health and other health 157.3



152.5

Medicare supplement 10.1



11.5

Life 9.3



8.4

Annuity .2



.4

Total 176.9



172.8

Colonial Penn:





Life 76.3



73.4

Medicare supplement and other health .4



.4

Total 76.7



73.8

Long-term care in run-off:





Long-term care 3.4



47.6

Total 3.4



47.6

Total collected premiums from segments $ 962.2



$ 947.6



CNO FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES NEW ANNUALIZED PREMIUMS FOR LIFE AND HEALTH PRODUCTS (4) (Dollars in millions)





Three months ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Bankers Life:





Medicare supplement $ 14.5



$ 14.3

Long-term care 6.4



5.3

Supplemental health and other health 1.4



1.4

Life 17.1



17.9

Total 39.4



38.9

Washington National:





Supplemental health 23.5



23.9

Life 2.7



2.1

Total 26.2



26.0

Colonial Penn:





Life 19.6



16.9

Total 19.6



16.9

Total new annualized premiums $ 85.2



$ 81.8





ANNUITY ACCOUNT VALUES (Dollars in millions)





June 30,

2019

2018 Bankers Life $ 8,812.3



$ 8,325.9

Washington National 320.4



358.2

Total $ 9,132.7



$ 8,684.1





BROKER DEALER AND REGISTERED INVESTMENT ADVISOR CLIENT ASSETS (Dollars in millions)





Three months ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Net new client assets (a):





Brokerage $ 5.1



$ 3.1

Advisory 33.2



49.1

Total $ 38.3



$ 52.2

Client assets at end of period (b):





Brokerage $ 886.0



$ 813.6

Advisory 417.0



268.1

Total $ 1,303.0



$ 1,081.7







(a) Net new client assets includes total inflows of cash and securities into brokerage and managed advisory accounts less outflows. Inflows include interest and dividends and exclude changes due to market fluctuations. (b) Client assets include cash and securities in brokerage and managed advisory accounts.

Benefit Ratios On Major Health Lines Of Business





Three months ended

June 30,

2019

2018 Bankers Life:





Medicare supplement:





Earned premium $191 million

$192 million Benefit ratio (5) 74.0%

73.1% Long-term care:





Earned premium $64 million

$64 million Benefit ratio (5) 122.1%

119.3% Interest-adjusted benefit ratio (a non-GAAP measure) (6) 77.5%

76.3% Washington National:





Supplemental health:





Earned premium $157 million

$152 million Benefit ratio (5) 80.2%

80.7% Interest-adjusted benefit ratio (a non-GAAP measure) (6) 56.2%

56.6%

NOTES

(1) Management believes that an analysis of Net income applicable to common stock before: (i) net realized investment gains or losses from sales and impairments, net of related amortization and taxes; (ii) net change in market value of investments recognized in earnings, net of taxes; (iii) fair value changes due to fluctuations in the interest rates used to discount embedded derivative liabilities related to our fixed index annuities, net of related amortization and taxes; (iv) fair value changes related to the agent deferred compensation plan, net of taxes; (v) loss related to reinsurance transaction, net of taxes; (vi) loss on extinguishment of debt, net of taxes; (vii) changes in the valuation allowance for deferred tax assets and other tax items; and (viii) other non-operating items consisting primarily of earnings attributable to variable interest entities, net of taxes ("Net operating income," a non-GAAP financial measure) is important to evaluate the financial performance of the company, and is a key measure commonly used in the life insurance industry. Management uses this measure to evaluate performance because the items excluded from net operating income can be affected by events that are unrelated to the company's underlying fundamentals. A reconciliation of Net operating income to Net income applicable to common stock is provided in the tables on pages 2 and 7. Additional information concerning this non-GAAP measure is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO's website, www.CNOinc.com .



(2) Book value per diluted share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if outstanding stock options were exercised, restricted stock and performance units were vested and convertible securities were converted. The dilution from options, restricted shares and performance units is calculated using the treasury stock method. Under this method, we assume the proceeds from the exercise of the options (or the unrecognized compensation expense with respect to restricted stock and performance units) will be used to purchase shares of our common stock at the closing market price on the last day of the period. The dilution from convertible securities is calculated assuming the securities were converted on the last day of the period. In addition, the calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.



(3) The calculation of this non-GAAP measure differs from the corresponding GAAP measure because accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) has been excluded from the value of capital used to determine this measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful because it removes the volatility that arises from changes in the unrealized appreciation (depreciation) of our investments.



(4) Measured by new annualized premium for life and health products, which includes 10% of single premium whole life deposits and 100% of all other premiums (excluding annuities). Medicare Advantage sales are not comparable to other sales and are therefore excluded in all periods.



(5) The benefit ratio is calculated by dividing the related product's insurance policy benefits by insurance policy income.



(6) The interest-adjusted benefit ratio (a non-GAAP measure) is calculated by dividing the product's insurance policy benefits less imputed interest income on the accumulated assets backing the insurance liabilities by insurance policy income. Interest income is an important factor in measuring the performance of longer duration health products. The net cash flows generally cause an accumulation of amounts in the early years of a policy (accounted for as reserve increases), which will be paid out as benefits in later policy years (accounted for as reserve decreases). Accordingly, as the policies age, the benefit ratio will typically increase, but the increase in the change in reserve will be partially offset by the imputed interest income earned on the accumulated assets. The interest-adjusted benefit ratio reflects the effects of such interest income offset (which is equal to the tabular interest on the related insurance liabilities). Since interest income is an important factor in measuring the performance of these products, management believes a benefit ratio, which includes the effect of interest income, is useful in analyzing product performance. Additional information concerning this non-GAAP measure is included in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that are available in the "Investors - SEC Filings" section of CNO Financial's website, www.CNOinc.com .



(7) The following summarizes the calculations of: (i) operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); (ii) operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure); and (iii) return on equity are as follows (dollars in millions):

















Trailing twelve months ended







2Q19

2Q18

Net operating income $ 289.5

$ 318.3















Net operating income, excluding significant items $ 304.6

$ 309.0















Net income (loss) $ (412.1)

$ 216.4















Average common equity, excluding accumulated other







comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss







carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) $ 2,782.7

$ 3,298.5















Average common shareholders' equity $ 3,795.6

$ 4,740.9















Operating return on equity, excluding accumulated other







comprehensive income (loss) and net operating loss







carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) 10.4%

9.6%















Operating return, excluding significant items, on equity, excluding







accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) and net







operating loss carryforwards (a non-GAAP financial measure) 10.9%

9.4%















Return on equity (10.9)%

4.6%

The following summarizes: (i) operating earnings; (ii) significant items; (iii) operating earnings, excluding significant items; and (iv) net income(loss) (dollars in millions):

















Net operating



















Net operating

income,



















income,

excluding





Net











excluding

significant





income (loss) -



Net operating

Significant

significant

items - trailing

Net

trailing



income

items (a)

items

four quarters

income (loss)

four quarters 3Q17

$ 76.7



$ (2.0)



$ 74.7



$ 269.7



$ 100.8



$ 480.7

4Q17

85.8



(6.4)



79.4



288.3



(70.9)



175.6

1Q18

73.9



(.9)



73.0



299.6



84.3



197.6

2Q18

81.9



—



81.9



309.0



102.2



216.4

3Q18

87.5



—



87.5



321.8



(529.8)



(414.2)

4Q18

59.8



15.1



74.9



317.3



28.3



(315.0)

1Q19

65.8



—



65.8



310.1



51.8



(347.5)

2Q19

76.4



—



76.4



304.6



37.6



(412.1)



(a) The significant items have been discussed in prior press releases.





























