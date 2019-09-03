CNote Adds Another Stellar CDFI Partner, The Entrepreneur Fund

OAKLAND, Calif., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNote has entered into a partnership with The Entrepreneur Fund to serve as a new capital source, supporting their mission to actively partner with entrepreneurs to grow businesses and create vibrant sustainable communities.

CNote is working to build a more inclusive economy for everyone by offering competitive financial products that drive positive social change. CNote enables investors of any size to invest in Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), like The Entrepreneur Fund, across the nation. CDFIs are community-focused lenders that provide funding to small businesses, affordable housing development and other projects in communities that often lack adequate access to financial resources.

With a strong focus on economic empowerment and security, The Entrepreneur Fund is a natural partner for CNote. Yuliya Tarasava, CNote's Co-Founder, notes, "CNote is honored to partner with The Entrepreneur Fund. We've been impressed by the work they've done to economically revitalize the communities they serve. We strongly believe in their ability to leverage new investment capital to create great economic outcomes in the communities they support across Minnesota and Wisconsin."

Since 1989, The Entrepreneur Fund has been dedicated to revitalizing underserved communities in Minnesota and Northwestern Wisconsin. They have helped start, stabilize or expand more than 2,400 businesses, provided over $50 million in loans, and served 16,000 people through its training, consulting and lending programs.

Shawn Wellnitz, President of The Entrepreneur Fund, remarked, "The Entrepreneur Fund is so excited to have CNote as our newest investor because they make it simple for so many people to have a powerful impact with their investments. CNote capital will help create jobs and support the economic development of the Midwest communities we serve."

About CNote

CNote is an award-winning, first-of-its-kind financial platform that allows anyone to make money investing in causes and communities they care about. With the mission of closing the wealth gap, CNote directs every dollar invested toward funding female- and minority-led small businesses, affordable housing and economic development through its nationwide network of CDFI community lenders.

About The Entrepreneur Fund

The Entrepreneur Fund actively partners with small business owners in northeast Minnesota, central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin to support small business growth and local economic development. The Entrepreneur Fund provides flexible financing, along with small business coaching and strategic support to promote a culture of entrepreneurship throughout the region.

