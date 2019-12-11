CNS' Berubicin Awarded $5.8 Million Non-Dilutive Grant from EU/Polish National Center Through its Development Partner

HOUSTON, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors, announced that its partner, WPD Pharmaceuticals ("WPD"), a Polish corporation founded by Dr. Waldemar Priebe, the founder of the Company, was awarded a $5,798,875 grant from the EU/Polish National Center for Research and Development under the Smart Growth Operational Program 2014-2020 (the "EU Grant").

The Company previously entered into a sublicense agreement with WPD, in which WPD committed to a $2.0 million minimum expenditure on the development, testing, regulatory approval, and commercialization of Berubicin over a three –year period. WPD's subsequent development project, "New approach to glioblastoma treatment addressing the critical unmet medical need" (the "WPD Project"), received the grant co-financed by the European Union under the Smart Growth Operational Program 2014-2020, Priority I: Support for Research and Development work by Enterprises, Measure 1.2: Sectorial Research and Development Programs, Sectorial Program InnoNeuroPharm. The main goal of the WPD Project is to implement the world's first multicenter pediatric Phase I clinical trial to determine maximum tolerated dose (MTD) and Phase IB and II clinical trials in adults, to assess the efficacy of Berubicin. Proceeds from the grant will be used independently by WPD Pharmaceuticals in order to fulfill its commitment arising from its sublicense agreement with the Company.

"The EU Grant represents an important milestone for the advancement of our novel anthracycline, Berubicin, especially in pediatric settings," commented CEO of CNS, John M. Climaco. "We believe this grant will allow our partner, WPD Pharmaceuticals, to fulfill its commitment arising from its sublicense agreement with us in a manner that is capital-efficient and non-dilutive to the CNS. Additionally, this EU Grant and our partnership with WPD presents an opportunity to potentially accelerate our efforts to bring Berubicin to patients around the world."

About Berubicin

Berubicin is an anthracycline, a class of drugs among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents. Anthracyclines are designed to damage the DNA of targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of the topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Berubicin was developed at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), the world's largest cancer research facility. Berubicin appeared to demonstrate one Durable Complete Response in a Phase I human clinical trial conducted by a prior developer.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic brain and central nervous system tumors. Its lead candidate Berubicin is for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer currently considered incurable, as well as pancreatic and ovarian cancers, and lymphomas. The Company entered into an IP agreement with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a Purchase Agreement with Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. For more information, visit www.cnspharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of WPD to ultimately receive awarded grant funding and to conduct clinical trials to determine the maximum tolerated dose and to determine the efficacy of Berubicin in adults and the ability of WPD to spend the required minimum expenditure. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form S-1 we filed with the SEC on October 7, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

