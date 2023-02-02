CNS Cleaning Company Celebrates 40 Years of Growth

More Than 800 Team Members Clean 1,000 Properties Per Month

BRISTOL, Pa., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Cleaning Company announced today that the family-owned business continues to grow at a 30% annual rate after 40 years of continuous operations.

Since 1983, the award-winning commercial cleaning company has kept its clients' facilities clean despite natural disasters, blackouts, outbreaks, recessions and, most recently, a pandemic.

Lead by President Bill Dunn, middle, CNS Cleaning Company keeps businesses squeaky clean with the latest technology, special attention to detail and responsive communications. Since 1983, the family-owned company has earned a BBB A+ rating and more than 200 5-Star customer reviews. Whether its office or window cleaning, on-demand porter services or mold remediation, the independent company has a team of 500+ crew members that cover the entire Philadelphia region.

This summer, CNS expects to hit another milestone—doubling its revenue since it revamped operations three years ago.

CNS President Bill Dunn attributes his company's latest growth spurt to standardized procedures that have made the organization more effective, efficient and scalable.

"We are an extension of our clients who entrust us with their offices, universities, supermarkets, apartment complexes and restaurants," said Dunn about the added value his company provides. "As a commercial cleaning company, our team members are often the first in a building and the last ones to leave. We help keep your places clean and secure."

For four decades, the family-owned business has earned a BBB A+ rating and more than 200 five-star reviews online from clients who appreciate CNS' attention to detail, oversight and responsiveness.

"From their results to their customer service to their communication, when we first hired CNS, we were told about the customer service and how much they care," said Kristin Rhoads, who is an assistant to the CEO at real estate development company Pennrose in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. "I don't think we realized how useful that might be when it comes to cleaning. But honestly, we have a new standard, and we could never go back. If I need something, someone is there to answer. If something is not right, there's someone to call—and not just correct. There's someone that shows up to ensure that it's been handled. I never realized how much that impacts a relationship with maintaining a building until finding CNS."

There are several good reasons why Debbie Pino, an office administrator at law office Kulzer & DiPadova in Haddonfield, New Jersey, has worked with CNS' cleaning crews for a long time.

"We have never had to consider a different cleaning company," Pino said. "From their management down to their crews, they follow through on their words and any requests I have. They leave our building in great condition every morning. When we have special requests, they answer us and complete them immediately. They are a very good company to work with, and I'd recommend them to anyone."

In addition to improving standardized procedures in 2019, the Greater Philadelphia-based company has invested in the latest technologies and certifications, along with training for its 800-plus team members who clean 1,000 properties per month. In 1983, CNS started with three employees.

The family-owned company provides a full suite of commercial cleaning services that includes janitorial services, office cleaning, floor cleaning, porter services, window cleaning, high rise window cleaning and carpet cleaning. CNS's highly training clean crews offer EPA-approved, FDA-approved antimicrobial nanotechnology that kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses.

Regarding restoration services, the company's cleaning crews are also CAT III trained to remove sewage and river water and certified in state-of-the-art IICRC mold remediation.

CNS has a proven track record of helping business owners and facility managers with executive offices, corporate offices and apartment turnovers.

To learn more about CNS, visit the company's site or call (888) 348-6946.

CONTACT:

Kenneth Hitchner, CMA

[email protected], 609-297-2215

SOURCE CNS Cleaning Company