CNS INTERTRANS Provides Door-to-Door Global Logistics Solutions Through Integrated Sea, Air and Road Networks

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS INTERTRANS (SHENZHEN) CO., Ltd., an international freight forwarder and logistics service provider, is introducing a door-to-door global logistics service that brings sea, air, and road transport into one coordinated network. By running shipments through a single framework, the company aims to reduce handover delays that commonly slow cross-border trade.

The company now handles the entire journey from pickup at the origin through to final delivery under a single operational umbrella that covers sea freight, air transport, and inland trucking. By pulling these modes together, CNS INTERTRANS eliminates many of the headaches shippers face when juggling multiple carriers and handoffs.

The Push for Smarter Global Logistics

Unreliable schedules and port congestion have pushed shippers to rethink cargo movement across global supply chains. Flexible routes that combine sea, air, and road transport are increasingly used to avoid delays and missed deliveries.

CNS INTERTRANS focuses on smart intermodal logistics solutions. Routes can be adjusted around delivery deadlines, budget considerations, or real-time conditions at the destination—without disrupting the overall flow of cargo. That flexibility matters most in trade lanes with multiple stops and varying regulations.

One Network Linking Sea, Air, and Road Transport

Ocean shipping still carries the bulk of global freight. CNS INTERTRANS offers full container loads, special containers, roll-on/roll-off, breakbulk, and heavy-lift services, serving everyone from standard goods shippers to those moving oversized or odd-shaped loads.

When speed is critical, air freight steps in. Air freight is the go-to move when deadlines loom. CNS INTERTRANS folds those flights neatly into the sea and road transport, letting shippers shave days off transit without having to rethink their entire routing strategy.

Road transport connects everything, taking cargo from ports and airports to inland warehouses or straight to the final delivery address. Coordinated trucking and intermodal handoffs help maintain cargo continuity from gateway to doorstep.

Door-to-Door Means Handling the Whole Mess

Door-to-door logistics extends well beyond physical transport. Customs clearance, local handling at the destination, and compliance with a maze of regulations are often what make or break the timeline.

CNS INTERTRANS bundles customs brokerage, destination services, and warehousing into the package. Fewer handovers mean better visibility and fewer surprises throughout the process—especially helpful in cross-border trade and time-sensitive project cargo.

Handling Complex Project Cargo

Some industries need far more than standard containers. CNS INTERTRANS specializes in project logistics for heavy machinery, oversized equipment, and non-standard loads.

Special containers, breakbulk transportation, and RO-RO shipping options, combined with custom routing and equipment planning, support major infrastructure builds, industrial exports, and large-scale equipment moves.

Adapting to Evolving Global Trade Demands

Logistics buyers today want partners who can run an entire multimodal network, not just pieces of it. The ability to combine sea, air, and road under one roof has become a must-have for building resilient supply chains.

By tying these transport modes together, CNS INTERTRANS is ready to handle whatever new trade patterns and challenges come next.

About CNS INTERTRANS

Founded in 2005, CNS INTERTRANS is an international freight forwarder and logistics provider offering door-to-door global logistics services through integrated sea, air, and road networks. Its capabilities include container shipping, special containers, project logistics, breakbulk and heavy cargo handling, customs clearance, destination services, and warehousing.

