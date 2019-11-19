CNS Pharmaceuticals Acquired Worldwide Rights for Brain Cancer Drug from Houston Pharmaceuticals

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("Company"), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors, completed an agreement with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("HPI") to obtain the rights to a worldwide, exclusive royalty-bearing, license for the chemical compound commonly known as Berubicin.

CNS' licensing agreement with HPI grants the Company the exclusive right to develop certain patented chemical compounds for use in the treatment of cancer globally. In its agreement with HPI, the Company acquired multiple U.S. patents for Berubicin. CNS intends to apply for orphan drug status for Berubicin with the FDA for the treatment of malignant glioma.

"We believe our acquisition of the rights to Berubicin represents an important milestone in our pursuit to develop therapies for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer which is currently considered incurable," stated CEO of CNS, John M. Climaco, Esq. "Our agreement with HPI expands our IP protection and provides us with developmental protection worldwide while we seek orphan drug status. We are excited to continue the clinical development of Berubicin and believe its promising tolerability and efficacy results are a testament to its therapeutic potential as a novel anthracycline agent."

About Berubicin

Berubicin is an anthracycline, a class of drugs among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents. Anthracyclines are designed to damage the DNA of targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of the topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Berubicin was developed at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), the world's largest cancer research facility. Berubicin appeared to demonstrate one Durable Complete Response in a Phase I human clinical trial conducted by a prior developer.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic brain and central nervous system tumors. Its lead candidate Berubicin is for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer currently considered incurable, as well as pancreatic and ovarian cancers, and lymphomas. The Company entered into an IP agreement with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a Purchase Agreement with Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. For more information, visit www.cnspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of CNS to apply for and receive orphan drug status for Berubicin. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form S-1 we filed with the SEC on October 7, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

