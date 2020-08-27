CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Dr. Patrick Wen, Director of Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, to Science Advisory Board

HOUSTON, Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, today announces Patrick Wen, M.D., a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, has joined the Company's Science Advisory Board.

"We are excited to add Dr. Wen, a neuro-oncologist with a passion for and background in investigating cures for deadly brain cancers, such as glioblastoma, to our Science Advisory Board," commented John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "We believe Dr. Wen's extensive experience in the field of neuro-oncology will prove invaluable as we continue to prepare for our upcoming Berubicin clinical trials. The addition of Dr. Wen strongly complements our strategy to further drive the development of Berubicin as we look forward to initiating our Phase I pediatric and Phase II adult studies in Poland and our Phase II trial in the U.S."

Dr. Wen is an accomplished neuro-oncologist with a proven track record of treating brain tumors and neurologic complications of cancer. He graduated from the Medical College of St. Bartholomew's Hospital, University of London, and completed his internal medicine training at the University of London postgraduate hospitals. Subsequently, Dr. Wen completed his neurology residency in the Harvard-Longwood Neurology Training Program. He is currently a professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School and a director of the Center for Neuro-Oncology at Dana-Farber.

As previously announced, CNS Pharmaceuticals recently engaged USA-based Pharmaceutics International, Inc. (Pii) and Italian BSP Pharmaceuticals SpA (BSP) for the production of the Berubicin drug product. The Company decided to implement a dual-track drug product manufacturing strategy to mitigate COVID-19-related risks, diversify its supply chain, and provide for localized availability of Berubicin. CNS has completed synthesis of Berubicin active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and has shipped API to both manufacturers to prepare an injectable form of Berubicin for clinical use.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. CNS holds a worldwide exclusive license to the Berubicin chemical compound and has acquired all data and know-how from Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. related to a completed Phase 1 trial with Berubicin in GBM, which Reata conducted in 2006. In this trial, 44% of patients experienced a statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival. This 44% disease control rate was based on 11 patients (out of 25 evaluable patients) with stable disease, plus responders. One patient experienced a durable complete response and remains cancer-free as of Feb. 20, 2020. By the end of 2020, CNS expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial of Berubicin for the treatment of GBM in the U.S., while a sub-licensee partner undertakes a Phase 2 trial in adults and a first-ever Phase 1 trial in pediatric GBM patients in Poland. The Company's second drug candidate, WP1244, is a novel DNA binding agent that has shown in preclinical studies that it is 500 times more potent than the chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to initiate its Phase 2 trial by the end of 2020. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology, including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's SEC filings, including under Item 1A. "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and updated from time to time in the Company's Form 10-Q filings and in its other public filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

