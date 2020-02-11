CNS Pharmaceuticals Announces Collaboration with European Partner to Expand Clinical Trials to Pediatric Brain Tumors

HOUSTON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors, today announced its plan to initiate a Phase I clinical trial for Berubicin in pediatric brain cancer in Poland in collaboration with WPD Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CSE: WBIO) ("WPD"), a Polish corporation founded by Dr. Waldemar Priebe, the founder of the Company.

The Company, in collaboration with WPD, will conduct the upcoming Phase I clinical trial at Children's Memorial Health Institute ("Children's Memorial"), the largest pediatric hospital in Poland. The Company believes this Phase I trial of Berubicin at Children's Memorial represents the first ever investigation of an anthracycline and topoisomerase II inhibitor in pediatric brain tumors. WPD and CNS are currently working with Children's Memorial to complete documentation for the upcoming study and EMA scientific advice meeting.

As previously announced, CNS entered into a sublicense agreement with WPD which granted WPD commercial rights in a limited territory to Berubicin, including research and development. Subsequently, WPD was awarded a $6 million grant from the EU/Polish National Center for Research and Development. WPD plans to utilize funds from the grant to fund the upcoming Phase I trial and CNS is committed to fully support these studies with its internal expertise.

"We are extremely excited to further expand the scope of Berubicin and potentially bring a new hope for pediatric brain tumor patients in Poland and subsequently around the world," stated John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals. "We look forward to initiating what we believe to be the first investigation of a unique topoisomerase II inhibitor that appears to be able to cross the blood-brain barrier in pediatric brain tumors as we continue to drive the clinical development of Berubicin in the upcoming Phase II trial in adult patients."

About Berubicin

Berubicin is an anthracycline, a class of anticancer agents that are among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents. Anthracyclines are designed to utilize natural processes to induce deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) damage in targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Berubicin treatment of brain cancer patients appeared to demonstrate positive responses that include one durable complete response in a Phase 1 human clinical trial conducted by Reata.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic brain and central nervous system tumors. Its lead candidate Berubicin is proposed for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer currently considered incurable, as well as for pancreatic and ovarian cancers, and lymphomas. The Company entered into an intellectual property (IP) agreement with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a Purchase Agreement with Reata. For more information, visit www.cnspharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to further the clinical development of Berubicin in the United States and Poland. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form S-1 we filed with the SEC on October 7, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

