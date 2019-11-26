CNS Pharmaceuticals Entered $2.0 Million Sublicense Agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals

HOUSTON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("Company"), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors, entered into a sublicense agreement with WPD Pharmaceuticals ("WPD"), a Polish corporation partially owned and controlled by Dr. Waldemar Priebe, the founder of the Company. The agreement grants WPD patent rights to research and develop, and manufacture or sell Berubicin in a limited territory comprised mainly of Eastern Europe and Central Asia. The Company is entitled to a 1% royalty on all commercial sales of Berubicin in these licensed territories.

As part of the agreement, WPD committed to a $2.0 million minimum expenditure on the development, testing, regulatory approval, and commercialization of Berubicin during the three year term of the agreement, which ends in August 2021. WPD plans to implement a multicenter pediatric Phase I clinical trial to determine maximum tolerated dose, and to determine the efficacy of Berubicin in Phase IB and II clinical trials in adults. WPD also plans to conduct preclinical tests to determine the prospective use of Berubicin with temozolomide and with other compounds as anticancer drugs.

"We were extremely excited to enter into an agreement with WPD and to further explore the potential of Berubicin as an anthracycline internationally," commented CEO of CNS, John M. Climaco. "Our agreement with WPD is truly a testament to our unrelenting commitment to pursuing treatments for glioblastoma around the world."

About Berubicin

Berubicin is an anthracycline, a class of drugs among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents. Anthracyclines are designed to damage the DNA of targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of the topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Berubicin was developed at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), the world's largest cancer research facility. Berubicin appeared to demonstrate one Durable Complete Response in a Phase I human clinical trial conducted by a prior developer.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic brain and central nervous system tumors. Its lead candidate Berubicin is for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer currently considered incurable, as well as pancreatic and ovarian cancers, and lymphomas. The Company entered into an IP agreement with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a Purchase Agreement with Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. For more information, visit www.cnspharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of WPD to conduct clinical trials to determine the maximum tolerated dose and to determine the efficacy of Berubicin in adults, the ability of WPD to conduct preclinical tests to determine the prospective use of Berubicin with temozolomide and with other compounds as anticancer drugs, and the ability of WPD to spend the required minimum expenditure. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed under in our SEC filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form S-1 we filed with the SEC on October 7, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

https://cnspharma.com

