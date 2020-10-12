CNS Pharmaceuticals Highlights New Balancing Act Segment on Glioblastoma Airing on Lifetime TV

HOUSTON, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system, today highlighted a new segment of "Behind the Mystery" focused on glioblastoma from The Balancing Act airing on Lifetime TV. The segment, live this morning, follows the unique story of a glioblastoma patient and clinical insights regarding the rare and difficult-to-treat disease from Dr. Sigmund Hsu, a member of the Scientific Advisory Board of CNS Pharmaceuticals. A re-airing of the segment is planned for October 23, 2020.

"It is encouraging to see the Balancing Act feature bring awareness to such a devastating disease. Glioblastoma is one of the most aggressive primary brain cancers in adults, with approximately 13,000 new patients diagnosed each year in the U.S.—the highest diagnosis rate of all malignant brain tumors. At CNS, we are committed to our development efforts in glioblastoma," said John Climaco, CEO of CNS Pharmaceuticals.

To view the segment and hear the story, visit thebalancingact.com/behind-the-mystery-glioblastoma-GBM.

CNS Pharmaceuticals provided support for the production of this Balancing Act segment.

About The Balancing Act

The Balancing Act is a morning show created and produced by BrandStar that offers sensible solutions and essential information in a fun, entertaining format; providing resources to help people do life better. The Balancing Act features everything from delicious recipes, style makeovers and dream getaways to parenting tips and the latest news in health and wealth. Tune in to The Balancing Act weekdays at 7:30 a.m. (ET/PT) on Lifetime®, and find all previously aired episodes on TheBalancingAct.com.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is developing novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. Its lead drug candidate, berubicin, has been studied in a completed Phase 1 clinical trial in malignant brain tumors. By the end of 2020, CNS expects to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial of berubicin for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in the U.S., while a sub-licensee partner undertakes a Phase 2 trial in adults and a first-ever Phase 1 trial in pediatric GBM patients in Poland. Its second drug candidate, WP1244, is a novel DNA binding agent that has shown in preclinical studies that it is 500 times more potent than the chemotherapeutic agent daunorubicin in inhibiting tumor cell proliferation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, the ability of the Company to initiate its Phase 2 trial in the fourth quarter of this year. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although CNS believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. CNS has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''anticipates,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' ''projects,'' ''intends,'' ''potential,'' ''may,'' ''could,'' ''might,'' ''will,'' ''should,'' ''approximately'' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's SEC filings, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Form S-1 filed on October 7, 2019. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. CNS undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

SOURCE CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

cnspharma.com

