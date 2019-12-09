CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 8th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Corporate Access Event

HOUSTON, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for brain tumors, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals, and Chris Downs, Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the 8th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Corporate Access Event at the Montage Deer Valley Hotel in Park City, Utah.

Event: 8th Annual ROTH Deer Valley Corporate Access Event Format: Small Group & 1x1 Meetings Date: December 11-12, 2019 Location: Montage Deer Valley Hotel, Park City, Utah

About Berubicin

Berubicin is an anthracycline, a class of drugs among the most powerful chemotherapy drugs and effective against more types of cancer than any other class of chemotherapeutic agents. Anthracyclines are designed to damage the DNA of targeted cancer cells by interfering with the action of the topoisomerase II, a critical enzyme enabling cell proliferation. Berubicin was developed at the MD Anderson Cancer Center (MDACC), the world's largest cancer research facility. Berubicin appeared to demonstrate one Durable Complete Response in a Phase I human clinical trial conducted by a prior developer.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic brain and central nervous system tumors. Its lead candidate Berubicin is for the treatment of glioblastoma, a type of brain cancer currently considered incurable, as well as pancreatic and ovarian cancers, and lymphomas. The Company entered into an IP agreement with Houston Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and a Purchase Agreement with Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. For more information, visit www.cnspharma.com

SOURCE CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Related Links

https://cnspharma.com

